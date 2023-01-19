Shopping Cart

From education to employment

FESTIVAL OF APPRENTICESHIPS 2023: THE RETURN

Adrian Kibbler January 19, 2023
0 Comments

THE Festival of Apprenticeships powered by Pathway Group will be back for 2023, building on the success of the roadshows during the launch year in 2022 that have resulted in bigger than anticipated demand for their return.

There will be summer roadshows in London, Birmingham and Manchester, as well as an on-line Festival in February that will look to bring potential apprentices, employers and providers together.

Festival of apprenticeships, founded by social entrepreneur Safaraz Ali, chief executive of the skills and employability provider, the Pathway Group, are a must for anyone looking to discover more about apprenticeships and how they change lives.

Some of the UK biggest employers, including household names, will be taking part, using the festival, to showcase the apprenticeships they offer and looking to recruit great hidden talent.

Last year thousands of people attended the three day roadshow, to learn about all the great opportunities that are not only open to young people but also to those looking for perhaps a job change or career development.

Safaraz Ali stated: “Last year was incredible, it was a new initiative, but I could never have imagined how popular the events would be and am so grateful for the marvellous support we had from people interested in apprenticeships, employers, schools, colleges and universities.”

This year there will be events at Millennium Point in Birmingham on Tuesday, June 27, at the Kia Oval in London on Thursday, June 29 and at the Business School at Manchester Metropolitan University on Tuesday, July 4.

The festival is in partnership with three of the UK’s leading universities, Aston University, London South Bank University and Manchester Metropolitan University with careermap as the media partner.

“Support from these great universities is an indication of just how important apprenticeships are and that they can be taken from level two up to graduate level,” added Safaraz.

Businesses and organisations exhibiting last year read like a who’s who of top employers and included: the NHS, Royal Navy, Lloyds Bank, JP Morgan, HS2, Alstom, Virgin O2, EY, the British Army, Fijitsu, Bentley, Rolls Royce and the Police.

There were also many colleges and training providers, as well as public sector organisations such as local authorities and the police. They were alongside exhibitors from the charitable and third sectors.

All had in common the wish not to miss out on the great opportunity to meet young people interested in apprenticeships and those looking for a job change or career development

At all the roadshows, this year as last, there will be presentations throughout the day from experts in skills, employability and apprenticeships.

This year, for the first time, there will also be a weeklong Festival of Apprenticeships online Careers Fair between Monday, February 6 and Friday, February 14.

“Pathway Group is proud to be founder and innovator and the driving force behind the Festival of Apprenticeships, demonstrating our commitment to changing lives through skills and work,” added Safaraz.

Anyone wishing to attend the festival, exhibit or wanting further information can contact Kasim Choudhry who deals with all things related to this on [email protected] or call 0121 708 0731.

Founder of the Festival of Apprenticeships Safaraz Ali
Published in: Education, EdTech, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Topics: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Adrian Kibbler

Responses

