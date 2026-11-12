First Day of Construction at Wembley Park Campus Begins with Milestone Breaking Ground Event

Last month, United Colleges Group (UCG) hosted a special Breaking Ground event at Olympic Way to officially mark the first day of construction of its new, state-of-the-art Wembley Park Campus.

Following a “Breaking the Wall” event in April – which marked the start of the demolition of the former, disused site – last month’s event signified an exciting step forward in the Campus’s development, bringing together students and staff from across UCG, partners and organisations which are integral to the project, as well as supporters from across the Brent community to celebrate the milestone.

The centrepiece of the event was a Ceremonial Spade opportunity carried out by the Deputy Mayor of London for Business and Growth Howard Dawber OBE, the Mayor of Brent Councillor Amer Agha, UCG CEO & Group Principal Stephen Davis, Managing Director at Willmott Dixon Simon Ramage, and several students from UCG’s College of North West London (CNWL), who simultaneously dug spades into the ground to kickstart the first official day of the new building’s construction.

CNWL, which began as Willesden Polytechnic in 1891, has been a staple of the Brent community for over 130 years. This new Campus will therefore build on the College’s existing legacy in the area, providing state-of-the-art facilities that will enable learners in Brent and more widely to engage in first-rate further education studies within the borough.

Set on an iconic pedestrian route connecting Wembley Park station with Wembley Stadium, the new Campus is situated in one of the capital’s most well-known public spaces. With the building’s design rooted in sustainable principles, students will benefit from access to modern teaching and learning spaces, an outdoor roof terrace and vocational workshops, all of which are adaptable to future needs.

The Department for Education, Brent Council and the Greater London Authority have provided enduring and instrumental support to enable the delivery of the project, with partners in the design and construction sectors likewise providing significant expertise and backing.

Willmott Dixon has been appointed as main contractor and is delivering the project. The design has been developed by leading architects WilkinsonEyre with Bidwells (project management), Stace (cost consultancy and employer’s agent), Eckersley O’Callaghan (structural and civil engineering), Max Fordham (building services) and BBUK (landscape design).

The Campus is due for completion in 2029.

Stephen Davis, CEO & Group Principal at United Colleges Group, said:

“We are so pleased to have been able to bring together so many people from across our college and the Brent community for this event. Our new Campus is a highly anticipated development for the local area, so it was fantastic to take the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with our students, staff, partners and supporters.

“Given the necessary and welcome announcements that were made by Government last month to encourage more young people into education, employment and training, this event and what it signifies could not have been more timely.

“Over the coming months and years, we will see our vision for this Campus come to life and continue to deliver more high-quality technical education opportunities, not just for this generation, but for the next.”

Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, Howard Dawber OBE, said:

“Backed by £13 million from City Hall and support from partners, the new Wembley Park Campus will help more Londoners gain the skills they need to get good jobs. It will also help businesses find the talent they need to grow, building a fairer and more prosperous London.”

Simon Ramage, Managing Director at Willmott Dixon, said:

“It’s fantastic to celebrate the groundbreaking of this exciting new development at the College of North West London’s Wembley Campus. We’re passionate about creating inspiring places that help people and communities thrive, and we’re proud to be delivering a facility that will support generations of students for years to come.”

Summer, who is studying bricklaying at CNWL and attended last month’s event, said:

“I didn’t have any experience in bricklaying before I started my course, but I am a very creative person and it has given me a great opportunity to be inventive, whilst being a useful trade for my future. I am really looking forward to seeing the new Campus being built. It will be advanced, with brilliant architecture, and is a perfect location for future students.”

Another student, Abeer, who is studying on an English for Speakers of Other Languages course at CNWL, added:

“I am the first person in my family to be able to speak English and my dream is to become a doctor – my teachers at the College are really encouraging of my ambitions! I love the other students here and I am very glad that, with this new Campus, future learners will be able to benefit from a modern building and fantastic new courses.”