First Look at Bradford College’s New £19.3m Motor Vehicle & Engineering Building

Scaffolding has come down on the new Bradford College Junction Mills building on Thornton Road, set to open in September this year.



Junction Mills will offer students skills in new technologies, such as modern automotive and digital engineering, electric/hybrid vehicles, and advanced manufacturing. The building will be vital in supporting the growth of technology and low-carbon skills capability within West Yorkshire.

The four-storey new build was made possible thanks to £17.8 million funding from the Department for Education Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF) and a £1.5 million College contribution.

With the upper floors almost finished, ground-floor work will be finalised next, ready for commissioning of services throughout the building. The external perimeter scaffolding has also been stripped, revealing a modern building carefully designed to sit comfortably within its surroundings. Morgan Sindall Construction will complete on site by the end of June.

As many as 650 students could be taught at Junction Mills, accessing cutting-edge, industry-relevant equipment. These students will gain skills in new technologies that prepare them for future-facing careers in a fast-moving sector. Pamela Sheldon, Head of Projects at Bradford College, said:

“It’s fantastic to see our new building revealed as we move one step closer to opening this amazing new facility. Junction Mills represents a significant leap in how we equip young people with the skills needed for a low-carbon economy, and it is fitting that a building dedicated to low-carbon skills should be constructed with sustainability at its core.”



Last year, Junction Mills was the only new build project in Yorkshire to attain Morgan Sindall Construction’s platinum certification for outstanding carbon savings. Including the use of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel for the structural frame which saved 290 tonnes alone, the project has saved an impressive 473 tonnes of carbon over its design and construction phases – equivalent to heating 175 UK homes for a whole year.



Ben Hall, Morgan Sindall’s Area Director for Yorkshire, added:



“Working closely with Bradford College, we’ve been able to deliver our Intelligent Solutions to create genuine carbon savings across the lifespan of Junction Mills, while also creating a space that serves its students and staff well. This is a significant project for the college and for West Yorkshire more broadly. It’s where the next generation of skilled workers will train, and that matters. We’re proud to have built somewhere that gives students the environment they need to learn properly and go on to make a real contribution locally.”

Over the last two years, Bradford College secured nearly £32 million in funding, with Junction Mills central to an ambitious estates strategy, designed to nurture inspiring careers that support regional economic growth. Other capital projects include the opening of Garden Mills – a flexible digital, science, and allied health training facility for higher-level students – and remodelled T Level training facilities for business, media, catering, and hair and beauty students.