FISSS Proudly Joins Certified Living Wage Employers

In an era of growing economic disparities and the rising cost of living, The Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards (FISSS) are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in their journey towards fostering positive working conditions for their valued team members.

FISSS are now officially certified as Living Wage Employers in the UK! This achievement is a testament to their commitment to treating their employees fairly and responsibly – a commitment deeply rooted in The Federation’s organisational DNA as a purpose-driven not-for-profit.

Understanding the Living Wage Initiative

The Living Wage Initiative, a movement that began in the UK, has been gaining momentum globally. It advocates for paying employees a wage that is calculated to cover the basic cost of living, ensuring that workers can lead a decent life without struggling to make ends meet. Unlike the minimum wage, which is often insufficient to meet the demands of daily life, the living wage is designed to provide financial stability and security.

In the UK, the Living Wage Foundation sets the standard for what constitutes a living wage in different regions, recognising that the cost of living can vary widely. This accreditation is awarded to organisations that voluntarily commit to paying their employees at or above this recognised living wage, and FISSS is proud to join them!

Why It Matters, Especially in Times of Crisis

The importance of becoming a Living Wage Employer cannot be overstated, especially amid a cost-of-living crisis. As costs for essentials like housing, food, and utilities continue to rise, much of the population are struggling to make ends meet. By paying employees a living wage, they are taking a proactive stance to address this issue head-on as an employer.

The Federation is not just an organisation; they are purpose-driven and place that above profit. With this commitment, they fully understand that to truly live their purpose, they must have happy employees that feel valued. Their commitment to the living wage initiative ensures just that, and goes hand-in-hand with their mission to create a positive impact on society through unrivalled solutions and customer support.

Customers Agree

Customer satisfaction surveys consistently show that customer service levels are one of the biggest benefits of choosing ACE360 and FISSS. The organisation is proud to consistently achieve 98% satisfaction ratings, which they believe wouldn’t be possible without their dedicated and contented employees. When team members are treated well, it reflects in the service they provide customers.

Join FISSS in Making a Difference

As FISSS celebrate their certification as Living Wage Employers, the organisation encourages their network and partners to join them in this meaningful initiative. Together, FISSS believes, the network can make a substantial impact on the lives of employees and contribute to a fairer, more equitable society.

Their Commitment

Becoming a Living Wage Employer is not just an accreditation; it’s a commitment to fairness, equality, and social responsibility. At FISSS, they are immensely proud to be part of this initiative and to set an example for others in their network. They believe employees are their greatest asset, and believe that by treating them well, they’re not only ensuring their well-being but also nurturing a stronger, more purpose-driven organisation – something which separates The Federation from others in an increasingly commercialised industry.

