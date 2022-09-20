Free course in Telford to help upskill local engineers

Telford College is giving engineers the chance to upgrade their installation and maintenance skills for air source pumps on a free course.

The college has teamed up with Halesfield-based Teach A Trade for the ‘bootcamp’ project, which is funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority.

It has been designed to be delivered over just a few days, with the integration of a mental health qualification to combat the stresses of lone working.

This course leads to a level three LCL award in the installation and maintenance of heat pump systems and a level two qualification in understanding mental health first aid and mental health advocacy in the workplace.

It covers the principle of the vapour compression system and system components, fundamental principles of hydraulic system design that are common for heat pumps, fault diagnosis, and much more.

Beckie Bosworth, head of employer engagement at Telford College, said: “We will be training a total of 128 people over the next six months.

“This is a really exciting project that fits perfectly with the college’s strategic plans for become an ethical skills eco system for the region, promoting green skills and working towards net zero.

“Everyone who completes the course will hold the qualifications required meet Microgeneration Certification Scheme standards for installing and maintaining air source heat pumps.”

The course is free to engineers who are working in the industry, and hold qualifying qualifications. For full details, see www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/course/air-source-heat-pump/

