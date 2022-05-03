Free online course on the global luxury industry announced by Glion Institute of Higher Education

As a centrepiece of Glion Institute of Higher Education’s 60th Anniversary celebrations, the London and Switzerland-based institution has announced a free online course dedicated to the luxury industry with a special focus on the ever-evolving luxury customer relationship.

The course, entitled ‘The Luxury Industry: Customers and Luxury Experiences’, begins on 16th May. Taught across three modules of three hours’ duration each, the program is perfect for luxury professionals looking to deepen their industry knowledge. It is equally suited to individuals with ambitions to switch careers into luxury, as well as anyone interested in discovering more about the luxury business.

The course content will be delivered via the FutureLearn platform, and its syllabus includes:

Origins and definitions of luxury

Cultural perspectives of luxury

The value of luxury

Luxury customer experience, including co-creation, personalisation and best practices

The changing face of the luxury customer experience

Using data in the luxury industry

By making this learning available free of charge, Glion Institute of Higher Education aims to give something back to an industry with which the hospitality school has been working so closely throughout the past six decades.

“Though ‘luxury’ is an established topic the industry is very much alive and constantly evolving, with changing definitions through time, cultures and industry, and so we wanted to design an immediately accessible course that would give a practical insight into how companies offer contemporary experiences that foster the relationship between brands and their loyal customers,” said Dr Barbara Czyzewska, Academic Dean and Head of Luxury Brand Strategy Specialisation, who leads ‘The Luxury Industry: Customers and Luxury Experiences’ course.

“Over just three weeks (and nine hours in total) we will explore the origins and heritage of the luxury industry before examining the evolution of customer experience, as well as developments for the future. As we delve into the luxury industry, delegates will also hear perspectives on luxury change across cultures and industries, giving a global view of luxury and helping to understand the importance of culture and points of view in the luxury industry. We will also break down the customer journey, and look at the importance of understanding the customer’s point of view, helping attendees investigate the relationship between the customer and luxury brands in co-creating the luxury experience. They will also understand how personalising customer service is key to luxury.

Whilst Glion has campuses in London and Switzerland, as this is a free online course it is open to industry professionals or students wanting to pursue a career in luxury, anywhere in the world, and we are delighted to offer this opportunity.”

For more information, and to register for ‘The Luxury Industry: Customers and Luxury Experiences’, please click here.

