Funding received to drive AI adoption and strengthen cybersecurity amongst Greater Manchester SMEs

The University of Salford’s Centre for Sustainable Innovation has received £101,000 of funding from Innovate UK, to help educate SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises) across Greater Manchester on the intersection of AI (artificial intelligence) and cybersecurity.

According to the World Economic Forum, executives estimate that 40% of their workforce will need to reskill in the next three years as a result of implementing AI. To add to this, recent research from Accenture found 74% of organisations have seen investments in generative AI and automation meet or exceed expectations. However, cybersecurity attacks continue to be amongst the most common threats facing businesses, with government data released earlier this year revealing half have experienced some form of cyber security breach or attack in the last 12 months.

The grant will help tackle the key challenges businesses are facing when it comes to the adoption of AI, helping to increase the security of AI systems, as well as using the technology to enhance cybersecurity practices. Through accessible and user-friendly educational resources, the project will help SMEs to adopt AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, but also understand and mitigate the risks associated with integrating the technology into their business operations.

Dr Angel Jimenez-Aranda, Associate Professor in Digital Transformation at the University’s Centre for Sustainable Innovation, who is leading the project, comments: “Many businesses are at a critical point in their AI journeys and, while the technology presents great scope to drive innovation, efficiency and productivity, it’s essential those at the helm of leading adoption are educated on these opportunities as well as security risks.”

Tarek Gaber, Senior Lecturer in Cybersecurity at the University and the co-lead of the project, added: “As SMEs adopt AI to transform their operations, security of AI must be part of the foundation, not an afterthought. This project will provide practical AI solutions and knowledge to protect their systems, ensuring AI becomes a trusted ally in their growth and success.”

Dr Yun Chen, Associate Professor of Business IT and Subject Head of Digital Business and Information Systems at the University, continued: “AI and cybersecurity are hot topics in today’s business world, but how many organisations truly understand their implications? Effective AI-human collaboration in a security-focused environment requires the active participation of both managers and employees. Additionally, increasing female representation in the field is crucial to fostering a more inclusive and diverse perspective on these critical issues.”

The funding will support the creation of a new suite of free learning resources for SMEs across the region who are exploring AI adoption, while looking to protect their organisation from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, helping to mitigate the risks associated with implementing the technology. The resources will comprise workshops, podcasts, online training and consultancy.

An additional key element of the project is its focus on inclusivity, aligning with the UK government’s goal of increasing diversity in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) workforce by 2030, with a focus on encouraging more women to explore careers in cybersecurity. The resources will highlight role models to help foster a more diverse and inclusive cybersecurity ecosystem.

Angel concluded: “By combining practical training with strategic guidance, we will empower SMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to secure their digital environments and effectively navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape. This project will help strengthen the cybersecurity resilience of SMEs in the region, enabling them to integrate AI-powered solutions confidently.

“The outcomes of the project will not only benefit participating organisations, but will also have a lasting impact on the wider business community in Greater Manchester.”

Upon completion, all materials and insights generated will be made publicly available through a dedicated website and other distribution channels, ensuring continued access and support for SMEs in the future. The three-month project will commence in early 2025, with the first workshop scheduled for the w/c 27 January and completion planned for the 31 March 2025.