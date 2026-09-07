Georgia is a role model for young people with additional learning needs

Georgia Miggins is determined to become a music therapy teacher and is already inspiring other young people with additional learning needs to believe in their potential and pursue their ambitions.

Overcoming a series of challenges during her education, Georgia, 22, is now flourishing. Currently working towards Level 1 Essential Skills Qualifications, she sings with Rock Choir in Swansea, has achieved a Grade 5 singing certificate and hopes to progress to Grade 8 to support her teaching ambition.

Having represented Learning Disability Wales on Welsh Youth Parliament at the age of 17, Georgia is a Voices Council member for Mencap, the youngest Learning Disability Wales trustee and a volunteer for two West Glamorgan Regional Partnership boards, which aim to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

In recognition of her learning journey, Georgia has been highly commended in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. She is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales which runs from September 21 to 27, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to learning. They are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week.

Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Responding to her highly commended award, Georgia said:

“I am so happy and grateful for the recognition of all the hard work I have done and it’s a reminder of how far I have come.”

Diagnosed with autism, learning difficulties and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) at the age of four, she struggled with anxiety due to bullying at primary school.

However, she thrived during her eight years at Ysgol Pen y Bryn where she was head girl, a School Council member and won a series of awards.

Soon realising that a traditional college path didn’t suit her, she started an Essential Skills class with Swansea Lifelong Learning who helped her to regain her confidence and motivation.

“I love learning, gaining knowledge on different topics and developing new skills,” said Georgia, who lives in Swansea. “It shows that there are other ways to get qualifications and it’s good to have people who believe in you because sometimes people are underestimated.

“I want to be a positive role model and inspire others, who have disabilities and face life challenges, to have the same opportunities that I have been given.

“My story shows that things will not always be easy but it’s important to keep believing in yourself. Never let people’s opinions, presumptions or stereotypes determine your success or future. My motto: Believe it! Achieve it!”

Karen Ward, Swansea Lifelong Learning Service Essential Skills Tutor, describes Georgia as an “amazing ambassador” and predicts a bright future for her.

“Georgia is set to become a real trailblazer in her pursuit of making a difference for others like herself,” she said. “Whilst she recognises her own difficulties, she embraces challenges with positivity and enthusiastically forges ahead, not for personal gain, but with a determination to make life better for others.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, said:

“Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy. The impact can be transformative, and we can see that through the stories of our award winners.

“Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them. Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital to support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to “never stop learning” is more important than ever.”

Anyone inspired by Georgia ‘s journey can access free advice and guidance through Working Wales to explore learning and training opportunities available in their area.