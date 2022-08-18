Global Academy students graduate with job offers at top media companies

Graduating Year 13 students from the Global Academy in West London are celebrating exam results and getting set to begin their careers at leading media employers including Google, BBC, Bloomberg, PPL, Canon EMEA and IMG Studios – and at prestigious advertising, media and creative agencies such as Dentsu Creative and Ogilvy.

Ten graduating students will also be joining Global, the media & entertainment group in apprenticeship and freelance roles that span radio programming, video, sound design, marketing and events.

Jonty Archibald, Principal at Global Academy said:

“We’re very proud of our students and it’s great to see their hard work and passion recognised by job offers at some of the UK’s biggest media companies. Many of the partners we’ve worked alongside throughout the school year have offered our students exciting and challenging roles, and we know they will make fantastic contributions to those companies.

“Having worked closely with industry partners has also positively impacted our sixth form results with 38% of students receiving top Distinction grades (AAA*) for their UAL qualification versus the national average of 15%.

“I’m also excited to see many students join leading creative higher education institutes and programmes including our own creative entrepreneurship course to support those wanting to become freelancers.”

Three graduating students kickstarting their media careers include Aimee Badcock, Reva Rana and Naomi Quartey.

Aimee (19 years old, from Maidenhead) has secured a Digital Marketing apprenticeship with industry giant Google having developed a passion for consumer marketing and design during her time at the Academy. She has also developed her own online vintage clothing brand outside of college.

Aimee said:

“Media has always been a passion of mine, therefore landing a job at such a huge company such as Google is a dream come true. I can’t wait to start my media career thanks to the connections and opportunities I secured throughout my time at school”

Reva Rana (18 years old, from Hounslow) has secured a year-long apprenticeship with advertising and marketing agency Ogilvy after studying at Global Academy since the age of 14 – working alongside brands like Spotify, Netflix, Canon, Reebok, Creative Mentor Network, and the National Theatre during her studies.

Reva said:

“Four years at Global Academy gave me the foundation to develop myself technically and professionally to land my dream apprenticeship at Ogilvy. Not only did I build amazing friendships during my time there, but also secured industry contacts that will stay with me throughout my media career.”

Naomi Quartey (18 years old, from Lewisham) will join nine other peers at Global in September. She’s been offered the role of Apprentice Producer at Capital XTRA. During her time at the Academy, Naomi received coaching from industry experts to develop her radio career and will now will be working to develop the sound of a national radio brand.

Naomi said:

“I have always listened to Capital XTRA – and I still can’t believe I will get to spend every day there for work! Having my lessons in the radio studio has now turned into a real life apprenticeship at Capital XTRA. It is a bit of a dream come true moment!”

As well as landing employment and apprenticeships – students have also secured university places at leading creative institutions including the London College of Communication, Royal Holloway and Ravensbourne University London.

Global Academy is a unique school and sixth form based in Hayes, West London which specialises in a creative industry led education. Teachers at Global Academy work closely with media industry experts to prepare young people from all backgrounds across London and beyond for employment once they’ve completed their studies.

All sixth form students study towards a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology, validated by the University of Arts London (UAL). They also receive regular practical experience thanks to the school’s production, design and marketing pathways.

Published in