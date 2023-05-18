HAIR AND BEAUTY STUDENTS SHINE IN NATIONAL SKILLS COMPETITION

Beauty therapy, hairdressing, barbering and make-up artistry students at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have swept the board at the finals of a national skills competition. Overall, they achieved five first places, three second places and six third place positions. Three fourth place positions were added to the total. Nineteen students on a range of study programmes were showcasing their skills at the Association of Hairdressers & Therapists (AHT) national finals on 10 May 2023 in Blackpool.

In the make-up and beauty competition, first places were achieved by Betty Culley who won first prize for her graffiti-based half body painting designs; Joshua Mulligan for his glamourous drag make-up transformation; Chloe Ormsby in the category of facial and day make-up, and Milli Marklew for a gender transformation concept. Second places were awarded to Lexie Ross, Zoe Morgans, Hayley Kibler and third places were awarded to Jodie Thorpe, Rosie Blunt, Dylan King and Hayley Kibler.

For their hairdressing prowess, top prizes were awarded to Marina Simpson for senior barbering; and third place was awarded to Lilly-Ella Bentley-Green in the creative colour category. Finally, fourth places were awarded to Ella-Rose Seymour, Lexie Ross, and Dylan Milner-Harper.

The Association of Hairdressers & Therapists was founded by a group of hairdressing teachers as a national network of like-minded specialists. Members are teachers, trainers or assessors of hairdressing or therapy subjects, who hold or are working towards teaching/assessing qualifications.

Media make-up tutor Leanne Newitt, said,

“I am immensely proud of our students for their outstanding performance in the finals of a national skills competition. Their hard work, dedication, and passion for beauty therapy, hairdressing, barbering and make-up artistry have truly paid off, and it is a joy to see them excel in their craft.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said,

“Congratulations to our students for their achievements in the final of this prestigious skills competition, they should be incredibly proud of the work that they have achieved. Our tutors support hundreds of students to hone their skills and compete with their peers enabling them to prepare for the challenges of a new career once they have completed their qualifications.”

Published in