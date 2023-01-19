Happy seventh birthday to Chutney and Chat

BIRMINGHAM’S most diverse business networking events that’s tagline is ‘Social, Business & Balti’ had awards and a live performance from one of Birmingham’s most acclaimed musicians ‘Apache Indian’. Chutney and Chat has celebrated its seventh birthday with a slap-up meal and plenty of chat at one of the city’s leading curry restaurants.

Chutney and Chat, powered by Pathway Group, has been bringing people and businesses together since 2016 and has become one of the most successful and recognised networking groups to help people, learn, connect, and grow.

The group has been meeting monthly on a Wednesday at the Tipu Sultan since its foundation by social entrepreneur Safaraz Ali, chief executive of the skills and employability provider Pathway Group.

Safaraz Ali, states: “We believe that everything starts with a conversation and that people will only do business when they have established trust.”

“It is great that so many people came out to celebrate our seventh birthday, including people who have been with us from day one and also to have the world famous ‘Apache Indian,” as our headline speaker. He sang for the audience and received a lifetime achievement award for his work.

The event is led by Abid Khan, National Director of Pathway2Grow, chair of the Institute of Directors, Coventry and Warwickshire and chair of IOD British Asian Business Community.

“The event was superbly attended, and the awards were a real highlight with categories including rising star, networker of the year and effective growth from business networking” added Safaraz.

It enables people to build confidence whilst getting to know others.”

The evening ended with a disco hosted by Apache Indian singing his smash it song ‘Boom Shack-A-Lak.’ Apache was also presented his lifetime achievement award for his work in deprived communities.

To come to a Chutney and Chat please visit https://chutneyandchat.co.uk/

Safaraz Ali and the team at Pathway2grow

