Hospitality talent gain skills through GLA-backed bootcamps delivered by Learnmore

Aspiring hospitality industry managers have learned vital skills to take on more responsibility at work through innovative bootcamps from training experts Learnmore, funded by the Greater London Authority.

To help address the shortage of trained hospitality managers in the capital Learnmore has supported 36 learners to complete the Skills Bootcamps for Londoners, launched by the GLA as part of the Government’s Skills for Life programme, which was funded by the UK Government and supported by the Mayor of London.

Learnmore delivered the Manager in Training and Women in Leadership bootcamps​ through hybrid programmes, which mixed digital workshops and in-person coaching.

Both programmes included CV writing, interview preparation and career coaching, with learners undertaking small projects to gain hands-on experience. Support was provided for participants with learning and assessment needs, with a certificate for Level 2 Principles of Team Leading available for those who completed the course.

Participants in both courses have learned skills to take on additional responsibilities, which can lead to promotion to a supervisor position and increased pay, or unlock the opportunity to move on to a Level 3 Team Leader course or other training programme.

Faith Mills, Learnmore Commercial Director, said:

“We are delighted to have delivered the hospitality Skills Bootcamps for Londoners, which were co-designed with employers to address gaps in the leadership and management pipelines across the Greater London area, giving learners the skills which are immediately applicable on the job.

“We were pleased to offer the bootcamps on behalf of the GLA to help frontline hospitality staff to develop management skills. For the majority, the course was the first formal management training they have received so we look forward to seeing them progress in their careers.”

To be eligible, learners had to be aged 19 and over, live in the London and Greater London areas and be employed, self-employed, unemployed, or open to returning to work. They also had to have the right to work in the UK and not be currently in full-time education, while employers who put forward staff for training made a financial contribution to the costs.

The hospitality Skills Bootcamps for Londoners were launched by the GLA to offer a free way to gain in-demand skills in one of 11 priority sectors for London’s economy, with other industries including construction, retail, digital and professional services.

Howard Dawber, Deputy Mayor for Business and Growth, said:

“The Mayor’s Skills Bootcamps play a vital role in helping Londoners gain the skills and confidence they need to secure good jobs in sectors key to the capital’s growth.

“London is a global city with people travelling from around the world to experience the fantastic bars, restaurants, theatres and hotels on offer. It is important for us to support the next generation of hospitality leaders, so they can continue to deliver the service people have come to expect.

“We are pleased to support Learnmore as they develop the next generation of aspiring managers. This is part of our wider work to deliver the London Growth Plan and Inclusive Talent Strategy, as we continue building a fairer and more prosperous London for all.”

Based at The Lantern in central London, Learnmore offer high-quality apprenticeships and qualifications in leadership and management, facilities management, hospitality, women in leadership, and learning and development. The businesses who supported the programme included the Wolseley Hospitality Group and Impact Food Group.

Gemma Bolton, People Director at Impact Food Group, said:

“At Impact Food Group, our goal is to create rewarding and progressive career opportunities for any colleague looking to develop themselves professionally. Skills bootcamps are a fantastic concept that offer a win-win for learners and employers. Feedback from our learners has been exceptional and we can see the clear positive impact it had on those who took part.”

Sara Conway, Head of People and Culture for the Wolseley Hospitality Group, said:

“Our ultimate aim is to train, encourage and support at every level so the Skills Bootcamps for Londoners proved a fantastic and engaging opportunity for upskilling people.”

Working across London and the UK, Learnmore is a female-founded and led company which was established to develop skills and talent within organisations. Learnmore employ learning and development consultants, equality, diversity and inclusion specialists, leadership coaches and apprenticeship and qualification experts, with a focus on empowering female colleagues.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Learnmore helps organisations of all sizes to deliver results through their people. More than 2,700 learners have been trained to date, with feedback showing 100 per cent feel more confident as a leader after completing a programme and 82 per cent receiving a promotion or new responsibilities as a result of their programme.