From education to employment

IHG Hotels and Resorts partner with Youth Employment UK for new early careers hub

Youth Employment UK July 4, 2023
0 Comments
IHG Hotels and Resorts

We are proud to present our new Youth Friendly Employer early careers hub in collaboration with Youth Employment UK.

As one of the world’s leading hotel companies, IHG Hotels and Resorts go all out to deliver truly memorable guest experiences while striving to make a positive difference to the world around us. We call it: True Hospitality for Good.

We understand the importance of being a Youth Friendly Employer who offers accessible early career opportunities to young people of all backgrounds. That’s why we’ve created a new early careers hub in partnership with Youth Employment UK, who have a decade of experience in championing youth voice, supporting young people, and empowering them with their own development.

Introducing the new IHG Hotels and Resorts early careers hub

Our early careers hub is designed specifically for young people. It demonstrates that we are seriously invested in engaging young people and developing them to become their best with apprenticeships that are an easy step into a bright future in sports, regardless of your background and experience.

As a Youth Friendly Employer who has signed the Good Youth Employment Charter, we offer inclusive high quality employment opportunities that enable young people of diverse backgrounds with passion and a desire to learn to take the next step in their early career, valuing their strengths and qualities without putting undue focus on qualifications and experience.

If you’re a young person looking to progress in your next career steps – or you know someone in your network who is – we would like to invite you to explore early careers with us and spread the word.

Published in Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Work and leadership
Youth Employment UK

