College ramps up mental health campaign with further events this autumn

COLEG CAMBRIA has taken the support of students and staff to new levels.

In addition to events and activities around World Mental Health Day and Mental Health Awareness Week – both held earlier this year – the college has organised a five-day programme of wellbeing and self-care sessions this month.

All five of Cambria’s sites – in Wrexham, Llysfasi, Northop and Deeside – will welcome partner organisations, charities, and guest speakers to raise awareness and promote mental health awareness.

Mental Health and Wellbeing Coordinator Levi Jamieson said: “Following the success of our World Mental Health Day programme, with events attended by hundreds of staff and learners,we are hopeful these upcoming sessions will have a positive impact, helping to tackle any issues people may have and offering pivotal support.

“This is a crucial time for students as the academic year has just begun, they are getting used to new surroundings, meeting new people and immersed in their studies.

“Many have felt isolated and anxious – notably given the pandemic and pressures of recent times – so we wanted to address these challenges and provide some guidance and advice, as well as organising fun and creative activities to put smiles on their faces.”

Arts, crafts and healthy living have been at the core of recent events, including clay modelling, pebble painting, jewellery making, mosaics, a silent disco, football, wood engraving, cake and coffee socials, and more.

The upcoming programme runs from November 11-15 and will feature health and wellbeing activities, interactive projects to remove barriers and stigmas around mental health, and welcome leading names from the sector, such as Groundwork North Wales, the Charlie Waller Trust, Youth Homeless Prevention Services, AVOW, and DASU (Domestic Abuse Safety Unit).

“We want to encourage and normalise people talking about their mental health while signposting our services and those of our external partners, who do so much incredible work in the community,” said Levi.

“The creative sessions are always so positive and it’s so heartening to see participants lose themselves in painting and making, it gives them a release and is a chance to talk with others who may be in the same situation, often people they may have never met before.”

She added: “We will be collaborating with Active Cambria to encourage learners to think about their physical health and exercise, and the always popular therapy dogs and owls will be in attendance during the week.

“Our amazing team is here all-year round for students and staff, but this is another chance to bring people together and show them they are not alone, that we are here – Cambria cares, and everyone thriving in a welcoming, supportive environment is so important.”