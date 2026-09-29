IMI Skills Competitions Alumni Strike Medal Glory for Team UK at WorldSkills 2026 in Shanghai

Two automotive apprentices, and former IMI Skills Competitions finalists, have returned from WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 with medals, as Team UK recorded its strongest performance at the global skills competition since 2017.

Oisin McKerr, 21, from Lurgan, who works for Porters Body Shop and studies at Southern Regional College, won Gold in the IMI Skills Competitions’ Automotive Refinishing category in 2023, before going on this year to claim Bronze in Car Painting at WorldSkills. Joe Wilton, 20, from Ballymena, who works for SDM Paintwork and trains at Riverpark Training, was a Body Repair finalist at the IMI Skills Competitions in 2024 and has now earned a Medal for Excellence in Autobody Repair at WorldSkills, recognising performance to a world-class standard.

Their success came as part of a wider triumph for the UK, which finished 7th of 68 nations by average points, bringing home two golds, one silver, three bronze medals and 13 Medals for Excellence across the competition.

Michael Massey, IMI Skills Competitions Manager, said:

“Oisin and Joe have done our industry proud on the world stage and it’s brilliant to see two of our own Skills Competitions finalists go on to win medals for Team UK in Shanghai. Both have shown the exceptional skill, precision and professionalism that today’s automotive apprentices bring to the sector. Their success is a fantastic endorsement of the training pathways and employers supporting them. We hope their achievements inspire the next generation to see a career in vehicle repair and bodywork as the world-class profession it truly is.

“It’s also a reminder that every one of these performances starts with our national competitions, so our thanks go to everyone who continues to support and take part in the IMI Skills Competitions. These remain the only pathway into the Team UK squad and the results in Shanghai show exactly what it can produce.”

Ben Blackledge, CEO of WorldSkills UK said:

“Being part of this amazing international skills movement gives us the knowledge and expertise to help thousands of young learners across the UK prepare for the world of work. WorldSkills UK is liaising with the Government and the Milburn Commission about ensuring that more young people can benefit from involvement in WorldSkills UK’s competitions, locally, regionally and nationally to help tackle the rising number of NEETs.”

Minister for Skills, Baroness Jacqui Smith, who flew to China to cheer on the team said:

“Well done to Team UK. They have done the country proud and demonstrated how far skills training can take you. At home and abroad we can celebrate our strong colleges, apprenticeships and universities and especially the exceptional young people who have represented us so well on the world stage.”