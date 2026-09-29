Blackburn College Celebrates Double Awards Success

Blackburn College senior staff are delighted after winning two awards at the ‘North West business Oscars,’ including being named Skills Provider of the Year for the second year running.

The college scooped two coveted titles at this year’s prestigious BIBAs – the Be Inspired Business Awards – where they walked away with Leadership Team of the Year award, and their second Skills Provider of the Year gong.

At the glittering event, held on September 18 in the world famous Blackpool Tower ballroom, Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad, CBE, was joined on stage by senior leadership team members and college staff to accept the awards from television personality Colleen Nolan.

The Blackburn College team joined over 1,000 business leaders and guests at the awards night, which followed a rigorous judging process led by BIBA’s organisers, North and West Lancashire Business Chamber.

Speaking of the college’s soaring success, Dr Dad said:

“We are absolutely delighted and humbled to receive both the Skills Provider of the Year and Leadership Team of the Year awards at the BIBAs.

“These awards reflect the dedication, professionalism and passion of our staff, governors, partners and learners, who work every day to transform lives through education and skills.

“We are committed to creating opportunities that help people reach their potential, support employers, and strengthen our communities.

“This recognition belongs to everyone across Blackburn College, and we are grateful for their contribution.

“While we are proud of this achievement, we remain focused on raising aspirations, driving innovation and delivering excellence for our learners, employers and stakeholders.”

In awarding Blackburn College the Skills Provider of the Year title for a consecutive year, the judging panel was particularly impressed by the college’s proactive, community-focused approach in developing its Future Focus Launchpad initiative.

The award endorses the approach the college has taken in collaborating closely with local partners, expanding outreach, creating transition pathways, ensuring vulnerable young people are supported back into education and training.

Matthew Robinson, Executive Director, Student Support and Experience said:

“Winning Skills Provider of the Year, alongside the Leadership Team award, is fantastic recognition for Blackburn College and, most importantly, for the communities we serve.

“At the heart of what we do is our commitment to transforming students’ lives through exceptional training and support.

“That means understanding what our students, employers and communities need and, importantly, acting on it.

“Launchpad is a great example of this, responding directly to local need and bringing education, skills, employment support and partners together to create opportunities for people who need it the most.”

Joining the winning team in accepting both awards, Nicola Clayton, Executive Director of Business Development and External Engagement, said:

“We are truly honoured to achieve BIBAs Skills Provider of the Year for the second year running.

“This recognises the skill and dedication from team Blackburn. We are elated to be awarded the Leadership Team of the Year award, it is a humbling experience.”

The awards success is particularly timely for Blackburn College as the college opened a second Launchpad facility in Darwen in early September.