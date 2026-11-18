Instep has launched Business Navigators, a new programme combining human and AI capabilities. Its aim is to develop the next generation of operational professionals and help employers meet rising demand for human skills in an AI-driven workplace.

As organisations rush to adopt artificial intelligence, it is vital that employers do not overlook the human skills that technology cannot replace. Aligned with the Level 3 Business Administrator Standard, the Business Navigators programme has been created to address this. A forward-thinging apprenticeship, it is designed to develop AI-fluent operational professionals with the judgement, communication, leadership and problem-solving capabilities needed in the workplace.

Moving beyond task-based administration, Business Navigators helps learners lead with insight, influence decisions and demonstrate measurable impact, using business and AI workflows as the vehicle for developing management capability.

Hayley Wilcox, COO at Instep, explained:

“Technological innovation and the rapid adoption of AI across UK organisations have transformed the role of the business administrator. The most valuable operational professionals are no longer simply managing tasks. They’re central to ensuring teams and organisations perform at their best. That’s exactly why we’ve created Business Navigators: to give the next generation the skills to harness human and AI capabilities to connect people, improve processes and interpret data effectively.”

Lauren Webb, Chief Revenue Officer at Instep, added:

“Every organisation can access the same AI tools. Competitive advantage will come from people who know how to apply them. The organisations seeing the greatest return from AI are investing just as heavily in human capability as they are in technology. That’s exactly why we created Business Navigators.”

The programme runs over a 12-month blended learning journey, followed by a three-month End-Point Assessment. By integrating administrative excellence, leadership development and AI as a practical thought partner, it enables learners to tackle real workplace challenges from day one, delivering immediate value and measurable organisational outcomes.

Business Navigators is delivered by Instep’s team of expert, highly qualified trainers, led by practitioners with in-depth, first-hand experience of sectors including local authorities, manufacturing and retail. The first cohorts ​will start in January 2027.