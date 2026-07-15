Instep launches two new training programmes for women in analytical, data and leadership roles

Instep has launched two strategic leadership training programmes for women working in analytical, data and leadership roles.

These forward-thinking apprenticeships – Women Who Decide, and Women Shaping Insight – were introduced in response to demand from female learners and clients. The content for both of these programmes was created and shaped using their specific feedback.

The Women Who Decide programme sits within Instep’s Women in Leadership series. Each module is fully aligned to the Level 4 Business Analyst standard offering learners the structure, discipline, and thinking required to lead with greater clarity and confidence. It aims to provide the skills needed to shift thinking from delivery to value, creating professionals who can influence decisions and outcomes in practice. As well as developing awareness of digital trends, AI, and innovation, enabling learners to identify opportunities for improvement and support modern organisational change.

Again a core part of Instep’s Women in Leadership series, Women Shaping Insight programme is a transformative Level 3 apprenticeship built on the Data Technician Standard. It has been designed specifically to provide data practitioners with the skills to extract insight, lead with evidence and drive measurable impact. Additionally, by embedding AI as a working practice from Module one, it ensures every learner has the skills needed to be future-ready and AI-confident.

Both programmes integrate evidence-based research on the structural challenges faced by women in analytical leadership roles and data-led environments. From the Authority Gap, the Double Bind, Emotional Labour, Attribution Gaps, and Resilience Under Career Adversity. This is not delivered as a bolt-on, but as a core curriculum woven into business analysis and data content.

Hayley Wilcox, COO at Instep explained:

“At Instep we pride ourselves on developing and delivering transformative training programmes that meet the exacting needs of all our learners and clients. We take every piece of feedback on-board, it’s central to the enhancement and development of all current and future programmes. This is the reason we have introduced the Women Who Decide, and Women Shaping Insight programmes. Not only do they equip female learners with the analytical capability, data and AI skills, strategic thinking, and navigational intelligence to lead with impact, they give them the confidence to address the gender dynamics that are often at play and overlooked in traditional training curriculums.”

Lauren Webb, Director of Client Solutions at Instep added:

“We have designed these programmes to address the gender gap that no other fills. Not only will it develop leaders who influence decisions, drive change, and deliver measurable organisational impact, it will ensure that every female learner is equipped with the skills to navigate the environment they actually operate in. That’s what makes us different at Instep, we listen and learn. Our consultative approach ensures that we continue to be a true partner to businesses and learners across the UK.”

It doesn’t end there.A series of masterclasses facilitated by women with proven sector success and dedicated lived experience will run alongside the analytical learning, creating authentic role models and mentorship moments, Additionally, the Women Who Decide and the Women Shaping Insight programmes have been designed to build a supportive cohort community where learners actively contribute and amplify each other’s work and a network that extends well beyond the programme end date.

The first cohorts will start in September. The programmes will be delivered by Instep’s team of expert, highly-qualified trainers and led by practitioners with in-depth, first-hand experience of key sectors including local authorities, manufacturing, and retail.

Over a 15-month learning journey for the Women Who Decide programme and 13-months for the Women Shaping Insight programme learners will apply their learning to a live impact project, ensuring immediate value creation and measurable organisational outcomes. Additionally, for both programmes, a three-month End-Point Assessment will be conducted.