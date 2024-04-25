Jervis Ready for an Olympic Summer

NPTC Group of Colleges alumnus Daniel Jervis has been selected for his second Olympic Games and will be hoping to make a big splash at this summer’s Games. Jervis finished 5th in the final of the 1500m freestyle at his maiden Olympic Games in Tokyo back in 2021 and will be looking to build on this success in Paris.

The 27-year-old swimmer from Resolven studied Level 2 Diploma in Painting and Decorating at Neath College until 2014. Within weeks of graduating, he won a Bronze Medal in the 1500-metre freestyle at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He went one better at the next Commonwealth Games in Australia winning a Silver Medal at the same distance. Unfortunately, he was unable to compete in the 1500-metre Freestyle at Birmingham in 2022 after being cruelly ruled out at the last minute with Covid-19.

Daniel claimed the British title for the 1500-metre Freestyle this year in a time of 14:47.94, and in doing so, smashed the Olympic qualifying time. He will be part of a 33-person swimming squad for this summer’s Games with the likes of Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott as well as four other Welsh swimmers.

When asked back in 2021, fresh after finishing 5th in Tokyo, Daniel had this to say about the prospect of competing in Paris this summer:

“I’ve had my first Team GB experience now. Yes, Paris in three years’ time, obviously I know it’s not in Great Britain but it’s very much a home Games and I’m praying that this pandemic will be over by then and that fans will be there, in three years’ time I trust the process, I trust that I’m going to be on that podium. I deserve it, I’ll work for it, and I’ll be there.”

After being selected for this summer’s Games he said:

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet, I’m so excited to get into training and get ready for the Games now. You never get used to the feeling, the support from my family and friends has been unbelievable and I’m so lucky.”

“It hasn’t been smooth sailing since Tokyo, which was the best experience of my career. It’s been pretty tough since then, I wanted to win a good medal at the Commonwealth Games and that was taken away from me. I wanted to prove to myself that I could overcome these challenges and I didn’t think I could for a long time. Swimming can take so much from you but in these moments, it gives it all back.”

Everyone at NPTC Group of Colleges would like to congratulate Daniel on his selection for the Olympic Games in Paris and wish him the very best of luck out in France.

Daniel is part of our prestigious Alumni programme at NPTC Group of Colleges, an established global community of former students, a ready-made network of contacts and lifelong friends.