Leaders in forestry join forces to launch college skills programme in Wales

LEADERS in the forestry sector have joined forces to launch a new skills programme.

Tilhill, the UK’s leading forest management, timber harvesting and landscaping company, and Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company, unveiled the Foresight Sustainable Forestry Skills Training Programme.

The course is aimed at South Walian participants who will receive fully funded three-weekly training sessions in August, September, and October at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi.

These will include forestry-related activities such as tree planting, quad biking, basic chainsaw skills, first aid training and much more.

David Edwards, Forestry Director at Tilhill, said: “It gives us great pleasure to be able to offer this exciting opportunity to join forces with the Foresight Sustainable Forestry Skills Training Programme and be part of encouraging people to help reshape the future of our environment and the forest industry.

“There is no training, experience, or previous qualifications necessary in order to apply. We’re looking for candidates based in South Wales who are highly motivated, driven, enthusiastic, reliable and adaptable.

“This would be perfect for anyone within agriculture, farming or contractor-based roles or anyone who wants to start a career locally within the forestry sector.”

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company invests in UK forestry and afforestation schemes and is primarily focused on increasing sustainable UK timber supply.

Its forestry schemes in Wales, Scotland, and England are playing an important role in both the battle against climate change and in the fight against biodiversity loss.

Richard Kelly, Co-Lead of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company, said:“The initiative will directly help rural farming communities adapt to afforestation-related land use change by providing local community members with the skills, training, qualifications, and safety equipment required to seek employment in the forestry sector.”

For more news and information from Coleg Cambria Llysfasi, visit www.cambria.ac.uk

Visit www.tilhill.com for more from Tilhill.

Published in