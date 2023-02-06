Leeds College Showcases Higher-Level Training for National Apprenticeship Week 2023

Higher and degree apprenticeships are the focus for Leeds College of Building as the country marks National Apprenticeship Week 2023 (#NAW2023).

Taking place this week from 6th – 12th February, #NAW2023 is the 16th annual celebration of apprenticeships. The week brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, industry, and the economy.



In recognition of a rapidly expanding higher education offer, Leeds College of Building is showcasing its range of higher and degree apprenticeships at the Leeds Apprenticeship Recruitment Fair, kicking off #NAW2023 today, Monday 6th February (2 – 8 pm). Attendees can book free tickets to the event and speak to over 100 apprenticeship-related exhibitors.



Alternatively, individuals and employers can speak to the apprenticeship team at the next Leeds College of Building Open Night on Thursday 23rd February (5 – 7 pm) at the North Street Campus. Guests can register their planned attendance on the Leeds College of Building website.



Over the last five years, higher-level courses have grown to represent a significant proportion of the College’s provision. Around 80% of delivery in the new Leeds College of Building University Centre (UC) now covers Level 3 Advanced Apprenticeships, Higher, and Degree Apprenticeships. The College launched Level 6 courses, including a BSc (Hons) Civil Engineering Site Management Degree Apprenticeship in partnership with Leeds Beckett University. Other programmes include a Degree Apprenticeship in Construction Quantity Surveying thanks to a new partnership with London South Bank University (LSBU).



Higher-level apprenticeships offer hands-on learning with exceptional employers, smaller class sizes with experienced tutors, and are a cost-effective alternative route to a degree. Chris Tunningley, Leeds College of Building Assistant Principal for Adult Learning and Higher Education, said:



“With Level 6 now added to our provision, we can offer a fantastic progression route for full-time students from foundation skills right through to degree-level training. Our degree apprentices have grown from a cohort of 10 in the 2021/22 academic year to 92 in 2022/2023. This expansion is a testament to our outstanding teaching and assessment team and a significant milestone for the College. We hope this inspires even more students of all levels to realise their potential.”



This academic year, around 35 Level 6 Construction Quantity Surveying Degree Apprentices started training at the College, all recruited from construction and engineering specialists BAM and JN Bentley Ltd. BAM Early Careers Manager Kate Hickey said:



“BAM has worked with Leeds College of Building for over five years now, initially on our Level 3 / 4 technical apprenticeship and more recently expanding this to include degree apprenticeships. We chose Leeds College of Building as our main apprenticeship provider, as it is the only college in the UK fully dedicated to construction and the built environment. We have had great success […] with the vast majority of our apprentices remaining with the business and progressing into technical and managerial roles.”



The College is already producing exceptional civil engineers who are making their mark in the industry. In November, BAM’s Civil Engineering Site Management Degree Apprentice Alisa Ahmad was named Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) Apprentice of the Year.



Alisa impressed judges with her desire to encourage people into the sector, her enthusiasm and approach to civil engineering and the passion shown for one of the core themes of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion. For the first time, National Apprenticeship Week is allocating a specific day to focus on celebrating T Levels.



On Thursday 9thFebruary, the country will use ‘T Level Thursday’ to share the experiences of employers, training providers, parents, and students and their T Level successes so far. T Levels are a new national hands-on qualification that follows GCSEs and are broadly equivalent to three A Levels. They are also an excellent route to an apprenticeship.



Leeds College of Building has launched a new Construction and the Built Environment T Level Transitional Programme (commencing September 2023) and a T Level in Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction.

Find out more about Leeds College of Building training:

Apprenticeships: www.lcb.ac.uk/apprenticeships

T Levels: www.lcb.ac.uk/t-levels-for-students



#NAW2023 #SkillsForLife #TLevelThursday

