Leicester College secures £100,000 funding from the Savoy Educational Trust to refurbish training kitchens

Leicester College has secured £100,000 funding from the Savoy Educational Trust to redesign and refurbish two training kitchens used by students across 14 hospitality and catering programmes at its Freemen’s Park campus in Leicester.

As a leading provider of hospitality and catering qualifications in the East Midlands, Leicester College trains around 200 students annually to gain meaningful, industry-standard experience by working in professional kitchens, including its award-winning Taste Restaurant.

The current training kitchens will be refurbished to ensure students are given the training to meet future sector demands and are prepared for a smooth transition into the catering industry.

The College will use the funding to design, install and procure modern, industry-standard equipment, and improve ventilation, drainage and flooring in the kitchens. Access controls and a networked smart screen will also enhance the teaching and learning experience.

The works will also help the College to engage more students and offer higher level CPD provision to those already working in the industry. The new kitchens will be used to host student competitions, development days and product demonstrations to maximise the use of the kitchens.

Margaret Georgiou, Secretary and Administrator to the Trustees, Savoy Educational Trust said:

“The main aim of the Savoy Educational Trust is the advancement and development of education and learning within the hospitality industry. The Trustees support projects that enhance and enrich the quality of hospitality education and provide realistic training facilities enabling a smooth transition from education to the workplace.

“This in turn allows Colleges of Further Education to continue to play a leading role in providing the vocational and professional skills required for the success and growth of the UK catering and hospitality industry.”

Nicky Randall, Programme Area Manager in Hospitality at Leicester College added:

“We’re very grateful to the Savoy Educational Trust for awarding the College this funding. We have big plans for it and the finished kitchen areas will be exceptional, providing a first-class teaching and learning experience.

“The new equipment will give students the experience they need to prepare themselves for work in the most modern and cutting-edge professional kitchens. Our catering and hospitality programmes are already of a very high standard, and very popular with learners and we know that the refurbishment works will enhance their experience and encourage others to choose a career in this industry.”

Verity Hancock, Principal of Leicester College said:

“We’re delighted to have secured this substantial funding from the Savoy Educational Trust. It will make a huge difference, not only to the students and staff on the catering and hospitality programmes, but also to local and regional businesses and the wider student population.”

