Leicester College students celebrated first ever T level results day

Leicester College welcomed students who have completed T levels to collect their results on Thursday 17 August 2023.

The overall pass rate for this cohort is 95 per cent with 67 per cent of students achieving merit and distinction grades and 19 per cent achieving distinction grades.

This is the first cohort of students to complete T levels at Leicester College, since the courses were first launched in September 2021, in the subjects of Education and Childcare, Construction, Digital and IT, or Health and Science. Students from these subject areas collected their results from the College’s Abbey Park Campus following the two-year courses.

This is the first results day for T level students in Leicester and several students have already secured job offers or a place on a university course since completing their courses in June. Their case studies can be read on the Leicester College website.

T levels are a new type of technical-focused qualification for students who want a vocationally-based qualification and are equivalent to three A levels. T levels in Engineering and Manufacturing, Legal, Finance and Accounting and Management and Administration are also now available at the College.

Alfie Ibbot, a construction T level student, said:

“I would highly recommend a T level course to other learners. It has given me so much confidence in myself and my ability, as well as improved my attention to detail. If you have your heart set on a career, then a T level can help you get there – go for it!”

Vice Principal at Leicester College, Debi Donnarumma, said:

“We’re excited to welcome students to the first T level results day to collect their results. The courses have proven very popular and the feedback that we’ve had from students, about the courses and the opportunities that have now opened up for them, has been really positive.

“We’re looking forward to introducing more T level subject areas in the coming years, helping young people to progress into a range of exciting careers.”

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education, Robert Halfon said:

“T levels provide a unique ladder of opportunity for young people to gain the knowledge and on-the-job experience needed to progress into work, an apprenticeship or higher education. All the courses have been co-designed with employers to ensure that students get the skills they need to succeed.

“From this September, there will be even more high-quality T levels available including agriculture and legal services, with more providers coming onboard, helping thousands of young people to progress into rewarding careers.”

Designed by employers with The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, T levels are two-year qualifications that combine classroom study and industry placements, giving students the opportunity to develop the skills and knowledge for which employers are looking. Students who successfully pass all parts of their T level will gain UCAS points, like A level students, which will allow them to go on to university.

If you would like to know more about the T level programmes offered by Leicester College, visit here.

