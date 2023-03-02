LLC Launches two new FREE Traineeships for 16-24-year-olds!

London Learning Consortium launches two new traineeships to excite the young people of London.

Young people now have the option of Digital Marketing Traineeship and Childcare.

London Learning Consortium has launched two new exciting traineeships; Digital Marketing and Childcare. In addition to these innovative traineeships, you can still apply for Barbering, Beauty Therapy, Hairdressing, Nail Services, Construction and Step to Employment.

During the Traineeship, learners will gain knowledge in the chosen field from industry experts. They will learn cutting-edge knowledge to progress in a career in their chosen industry. Not only will the trainee be studying but they will also be able to gain two weeks of work experience to give them the upper hand when it comes to applying for those all-important full-time roles or apprenticeships after leaving LLC.

Trainees at LLC may also be offered a discretionary bursary to help with costs from travel to course equipment. As well as receiving lunch vouchers whilst they are learning. So young people can achieve their full potential.

The Childcare Traineeship is ideal for learners that are looking to start their career in teaching or looking after young people.

In addition to learning the course material for each traineeship, learners will also receive help with creating their CV, practising mock interviews and more to help get them job ready.

At LLC, the support never stops! If you haven’t achieved your English and Maths GCSE then LLC can help you with also gaining your Functional Skills English and Maths qualifications as well as gaining Digital Skills too!

Shakira, Marketing and Communications Executive who is also an advocate for Apprenticeships/ Traineeships says “Here at London Learning Consortium we are keen on delivering courses that young people are interested in. Digital Marketing has been a personal passion of mine and the skills that you gain from a traineeship are endless. Our new traineeship is the perfect transition into entry-level employment or an Apprenticeship. Or as most young people are keener on, a side hustle.”

The Digital Marketing Traineeship will give learners the skills to progress both in the workplace but also to promote themselves as a professional.

