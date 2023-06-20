London Learning Consortium celebrated excellence

London Learning Consortium held its annual awards event for learners, grant recipients, employers, partner referrals, subcontractors, staff and media.

It was an exceptional celebration and had awards for many different categories.

The event was attended by special guests such as the Civic Mayor of Croydon, Councillor Tony Pearson and Judah Armani, Director of In-House Records.

London Learning Consortium hosted its Annual Awards Event on the 19th of June 2023 from 10:00 – 14:00. The event was held at the exquisite Braithwaite Hall, Croydon Town Hall,

Stephen Jeffery, CEO of London Learning Consortium says “We have seen some amazing work happen this year as we introduced the ESF Academies Career Pathway Programme: Health and Social Care Sector Career Centre and the LLC Career Centre, which helped unemployed and economically inactive gain support in applying for jobs and developing their CV/Cover letters and interview skills. We also saw the end of our amazing Community Grants Projects which have been amazing and benefitted numerous communities. We are so proud of the work that LLC has achieved and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the likes of our staff, learners, subcontractors, referrals and everyone else that has made this year a success.”

LLC celebrated the nominees and winners for the following categories:

Adult Learner of the Year

Winner – Nancy Feller

Nominee – Cheryl Gillespie

Nominee – Laura Martinelli

Young Learner of the Year

Winner – Connor Emmerson

Nominee – John Paul Magala

Nominee – Gurjeet Ghai

Nominee – Kirsty Withey

Apprentice of the Year

Winner – Mariya Kocheva

Nominee – Betty Manmadola

ESF Academies Learner of the Year

Winner – Vivian Azure

Adult Learner – Teacher of the Year

Winner – Shunnel Sukwah

Nominee – Eudene Sukwah

Nominee – Avis Blair

Young Learner – Teacher of the Year

Winner – Susie Singleton

Nominee – Martha Matthews

(Left- Shunnel Sukwa, Adult Learner – Teacher of The Year & Right- Susie Singleton, Young Learner – Teacher of The Year)

Subcontractor Partner of the Year

Winner – Aim Skills

Subcontractor Learner of the Year

Winner – Muhammad Bikrom Miah Alom – Osmani Trust

Nominee – Zhane Anastase E Lucille – Aim Skills Development

Nominee – Mohammed Majharul Islam – Next Step Training

Nominee – Robyn Ellen – Runway Training

Employer of the Year

Winner – Vibrations of a Goddess – Camille Denton

Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Provider of the Year

Winner – SELEP – Successful Mums Ltd

Nominee – SELEP CAREER CAMP C.I.C

Nominee – Coast to Capital – Chichester Community Development Trust CDT

Nominee – Coast to Capital – Adam Knight & Associates

Nominee – London South – Orange Bow CIC

Nominee – London South – All Inclusive Advice and Training

(Successful Mums receiving the Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Provider of the Year award)

Referral Partner of the Year

Winner – Hannah Shand – Department of Works & Pensions

Winner – Rachael Osobowale – Department of Works & Pensions

Nominee – Ria Darby – Ingeus

Nominee – Joanne Thomas – Department of Works & Pensions

Nominee – Quinta Tima Ejeck – Ingeus

If you missed this fantastic event then you can re-watch it here.

Published in