London Learning Consortium celebrated excellence
- London Learning Consortium held its annual awards event for learners, grant recipients, employers, partner referrals, subcontractors, staff and media.
- It was an exceptional celebration and had awards for many different categories.
- The event was attended by special guests such as the Civic Mayor of Croydon, Councillor Tony Pearson and Judah Armani, Director of In-House Records.
London Learning Consortium hosted its Annual Awards Event on the 19th of June 2023 from 10:00 – 14:00. The event was held at the exquisite Braithwaite Hall, Croydon Town Hall,
Stephen Jeffery, CEO of London Learning Consortium says “We have seen some amazing work happen this year as we introduced the ESF Academies Career Pathway Programme: Health and Social Care Sector Career Centre and the LLC Career Centre, which helped unemployed and economically inactive gain support in applying for jobs and developing their CV/Cover letters and interview skills. We also saw the end of our amazing Community Grants Projects which have been amazing and benefitted numerous communities. We are so proud of the work that LLC has achieved and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the likes of our staff, learners, subcontractors, referrals and everyone else that has made this year a success.”
LLC celebrated the nominees and winners for the following categories:
Adult Learner of the Year
- Winner – Nancy Feller
- Nominee – Cheryl Gillespie
- Nominee – Laura Martinelli
Young Learner of the Year
- Winner – Connor Emmerson
- Nominee – John Paul Magala
- Nominee – Gurjeet Ghai
- Nominee – Kirsty Withey
Apprentice of the Year
- Winner – Mariya Kocheva
- Nominee – Betty Manmadola
ESF Academies Learner of the Year
- Winner – Vivian Azure
Adult Learner – Teacher of the Year
- Winner – Shunnel Sukwah
- Nominee – Eudene Sukwah
- Nominee – Avis Blair
Young Learner – Teacher of the Year
- Winner – Susie Singleton
- Nominee – Martha Matthews
Subcontractor Partner of the Year
- Winner – Aim Skills
Subcontractor Learner of the Year
- Winner – Muhammad Bikrom Miah Alom – Osmani Trust
- Nominee – Zhane Anastase E Lucille – Aim Skills Development
- Nominee – Mohammed Majharul Islam – Next Step Training
- Nominee – Robyn Ellen – Runway Training
Employer of the Year
- Winner – Vibrations of a Goddess – Camille Denton
Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Provider of the Year
- Winner – SELEP – Successful Mums Ltd
- Nominee – SELEP CAREER CAMP C.I.C
- Nominee – Coast to Capital – Chichester Community Development Trust CDT
- Nominee – Coast to Capital – Adam Knight & Associates
- Nominee – London South – Orange Bow CIC
- Nominee – London South – All Inclusive Advice and Training
(Successful Mums receiving the Sue Robson Award – Community Grants Provider of the Year award)
Referral Partner of the Year
- Winner – Hannah Shand – Department of Works & Pensions
- Winner – Rachael Osobowale – Department of Works & Pensions
- Nominee – Ria Darby – Ingeus
- Nominee – Joanne Thomas – Department of Works & Pensions
- Nominee – Quinta Tima Ejeck – Ingeus
If you missed this fantastic event then you can re-watch it here.
