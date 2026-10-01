London Metropolitan University partners with Turkish Airlines to support workforce development and aviation sector skills

London Metropolitan University has entered a partnership with Turkish Airlines, Europe’s Best Airline according to Skytrax, creating new opportunities for the airline’s employees to access postgraduate study and professional development through the university’s online Masters programmes.

The agreement was formally signed at London Metropolitan University’s Holloway Campus on the 24 September, marking a significant step in the University’s engagement with the global aviation industry and its commitment to supporting the development of experienced professionals.

The partnership will give Turkish Airlines employees, along with employees of subsidaries and other affiliated companies, access to discounted corporate scholarships across seven London Met courses.

The programmes have been selected to support professional development across aviation, business and related areas, with flexible online delivery designed to enable employees to study alongside their existing roles. Students will also have the option to attend in-person workshops in key cities, providing opportunities for face-to-face learning and networking alongside online study.

Professor Julie Hall, Vice Chancellor at London Metropolitan University said:

“This partnership demonstrates London Met’s commitment to working closely with leading employers to create flexible, accessible opportunities for professional development. Turkish Airlines is a globally recognised organisation, and we are delighted to support its employees in developing the skills, knowledge and expertise they need to progress in an evolving aviation sector.”

Turkish Airlines Chief Human Resources Officer Abdulkerim Çay said:

“At Turkish Airlines, we believe that investing in our people is essential to our continued success. Our partnership with London Metropolitan University will offer our colleagues new opportunities to expand their knowledge and support their professional growth. We are pleased to support their development through flexible learning opportunities that they can pursue alongside their careers.”

London Met’s long-standing education partner, NEXT Education Group, will support the partnership, managing administration, admissions and student support to ensure Turkish Airlines employees have a dedicated route into their chosen programme.

Sean Flynn, Executive Dean of London Metropolitan University’s School of Business, Environment and Law, said:

“We are proud to be partnering with Turkish Airlines to provide its employees with flexible opportunities to undertake postgraduate study alongside their careers. The aviation sector is evolving rapidly, creating a growing need for professionals who can combine industry experience with advanced business and specialist knowledge. This partnership allows us to bring our academic expertise directly to working professionals and support the development of the sector’s future leaders.”

The partnership is accessible through flexible entry routes designed to recognise the experience and professional backgrounds of working professionals. This aligns with London Met’s ongoing commitment to widening access to, and participation in, higher education.

Through the collaboration, London Met will strengthen its position as a university supporting professional development across the aviation sector, while Turkish Airlines employees will have access to internationally focused postgraduate education that can be undertaken alongside their careers.