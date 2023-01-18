London South East Colleges recognises exemplary employer support

London South East Colleges brought employers from a range of industries together last night to help develop its curriculum strategy, ensuring that its students are equipped with the right skills for the current and future job market.

Four employers were also conferred with College Fellowships – awarded in recognition of their outstanding personal contribution to supporting the college and its students.

The event, which took place in BR6 Restaurant at the College’s Orpington Campus, saw representatives from businesses across the region joining College leaders to discuss plans for the curriculum over the coming five years.

The employers provided crucial insight, responding to questions about the draft strategy and discussing collaboratively how it could help meet their business’ future skills needs.The College also conferred its first Fellowships on the following people:

Fiona Cummins, Learning and Development Manager, Cory Riverside Energy

Alex Dimsdale, Cluster Director of Human Resources – Central UK, Marriott International

Mark Hammond, CEO, Bromley FC

Barrie Kelly, CEO, Visit Greenwich

Speaking at the event, Dr Sam Parrett CBE, Group Principal and CEO of London & South East Education Group, thanked everyone for their involvement and added:

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring every learner can progress into jobs with great prospects – while also ensuring that we meet employers’ skills needs both now and in the future.

“To do this, we need to collaborate and engage with local businesses, so they can tell us first-hand what it is they need from their future workforce. The input and feedback we have received today is incredibly valuable and will inform our curriculum strategy over the next five years.

“In addition, to recognise the contribution of some key individuals, we are delighted to have launched our College Fellowship programme. The support of people like Fiona, Alex, Barrie and Mark is fundamental to our students progressing into great jobs and we thank them for their continuing commitment.”

Attendees discussed the draft curriculum strategy over a special meal prepared by students in BR6 Restaurant. Following this input, the strategy will be finalised over the coming weeks and implemented from September 2023.

