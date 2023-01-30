Lord Chief Justice offers local learners a chance to hear from judges

The most senior judge in England and Wales today (24 Jan) visited Gower College Swansea. He was there to give the students the chance to hear about the work of judges, the justice system and the rule of law.

Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice of England & Wales visited the College as part of the school’s engagement programme that judges are involved in across the country.

Speaking at the College, the Lord Chief Justice said:

“The rule of law is fundamental to our British way of life. Every day, many thousands of judges make decisions which affect people’s lives, and their livelihoods. But most people have little idea of what goes on unless they find themselves in the system.

“I want to make it easier for schools to help teach pupils about the justice system, and how it really works – I want to invite students to talk to us about our work. We already know that having a discussion with a real judge is very popular with school students. I want to make this opportunity more widely available to schools by asking them to consider inviting judges to visit and give them access to other resources that support their curriculum, and their careers conversations with students.

“There are judges from all walks of life and at many various levels in courts and tribunals. I also want to send the message to all students, from whatever background, they could be the lawyers and judges of the future.”

The school’s engagement programme is backed up by online resources that are available to schools and students on the judiciary’s website – these include notes for lessons, fact sheets and other resources to help schools facilitate learning about the justice system and rule of law.

The visit comes on the back of the work that scores of Diversity and Community Relations Judges (DCRJs) and magistrates already do in the community; the Lord Chief Justice hopes that their work – often unseen and unsung – will help encourage students from all backgrounds to think about a career in the justice system.

Schools wishing to ask for a judge to speak to students can do so by going to: https://www.judiciary.uk/about-the-judiciary/diversity/schools-engagement/ or emailing

