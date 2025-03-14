Lower Thames Crossing team visits NCC’s Construction and Engineering Campus to explore skills partnership

New City College’s Construction and Engineering Campus in Rainham recently welcomed representatives from the Lower Thames Crossing project for a tour of its outstanding facilities.

The visitors had the chance to speak to students, observe lessons and discuss with senior managers the possibility of collaborating to develop the skilled workforce needed for one of the UK’s largest planned infrastructure projects.

Natalie Bonnick, Head of Supply Chain Development at the Lower Thames Crossing, and Senior Project Manager Alex Buchanan, were given an in-depth look at the hands-on, industry-focused training being delivered at the campus. They observed carpentry, plumbing, electrical and engineering lessons in action and were shown around the bricklaying workshops as well as the Low Carbon Labs, where students are trained in the latest green technologies.

They were impressed with the campus, the teaching they saw and the students they spoke to, saying they could see why staff were rightfully proud of both the course provision and the wider support offered to learners.

During the visit they met with the Rainham Campus Principal, Colleen Marshall and senior managers, to discuss ways in which the college and the Lower Thames Crossing project could work together. With the construction industry currently facing a significant skills shortage, the project team is committed to working with local training providers to ensure a pipeline of skilled professionals to take on key on-site roles as the project progresses.

Principal Colleen Marshall said:

“We were delighted to host the visit from the Lower Thames Crossing representatives. They were interested to see our campus and our facilities and the training that our students receive. We hope we can work together to develop and deliver the skills needed for the construction and engineering industry of the future.”

The Lower Thames Crossing is a multi-billion-pound project designed to ease congestion, boost economic growth, and improve connectivity between Essex and Kent. The proposed new tunnel, set to be the longest road tunnel in the UK, will provide a much-needed alternative route to the heavily congested Dartford Crossing, reducing travel times and supporting businesses across the region.

It would connect the A2 and M2 from near Gravesend, Kent to the A13 and M25, near the London Borough of Havering through a 2.6-mile tunnel under the Thames.

With the Development Consent Order decision expected by May 23, 2025, the project is set to create thousands of employment opportunities. As part of its commitment to a ‘local first’ approach, the project will recruit at least 45% of the workforce from those living within 20 miles of the project.

This initiative aims to prioritise opportunities for local people to upskill and progress within the industry, ensuring long-term career prospects for those in the surrounding communities, such as Rainham.

Beyond its immediate impact, the Lower Thames Crossing project is committed to leaving a lasting skills legacy. By working closely with educational institutions, the project aims to develop a workforce proficient in low-carbon construction and cutting-edge engineering practices. This will not only support the successful completion of the crossing but also create a skilled talent pool ready to contribute to future infrastructure projects in the region.

It is an opportunity to inspire the next generation to develop a passion for the built environment and for environmental sustainability.

The visit to New City College’s Rainham Campus reinforced the importance of education-industry partnerships in addressing skills gaps and preparing the next generation for rewarding careers.

Construction of the Lower Thames Crossing is currently expected to start in 2026, with the peak year of construction in 2028, and road opening in 2032.