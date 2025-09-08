Meeting Michael Sheen has transformed Inspire! Award winner’s life

Inspire! Adult Learning Award winner Osian Lloyd has credited Welsh film star Michael Sheen with transforming his life. Now he’s following in his footsteps onto the stage and screen.

Having lost his mother at the age of six, Osian dropped out of school at 13 and went into the care system a year later, finding himself homeless at 17.

He had moved from his home town of Blaenau Ffestiniog to Caernarfon, but carried his childhood trauma with him, causing crippling anxiety and depression.

Moving to Cardiff in 2019 to play football kickstarted a remarkable journey thanks to the intervention of Sheen. Their relationship began when Osian played in the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff, where he engaged with The Wallich, a homelessness and rough sleeping charity.

“Michael was heavily involved with the tournament and also became involved in a documentary about my own journey and experience,” said Osian, 25. “I later found myself homeless again and attended a reunion-type event where Michael gave a very empowering speech.

“I spoke to him about my situation and the struggles I faced and he met a couple of people from The Wallich who then helped me with housing and funding.

“His kindness, wisdom and determination to help end homelessness in Wales inspired me to push on through hard times. He became my idol, a huge influence in my life who encouraged me to learn.

“Just as I was losing hope, with no-one to turn to, he and The Wallich were my platform, my support and I will never forget their compassion.”

Osian is now a rising acting talent, having participated in The Wallich’s Wales-wide ‘The Story Project’ at the start of 2024, a 10-week theatre-based training programme that introduced him to the world of stage and screen.

He has already appeared on the stage at the Sherman Theatre which led to his first professional production role in Cardiff from September 9-27.

In recognition of his achievements, Osian has won the Young Adult Learner Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on September 18. He is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales which runs from September 15-21, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. The awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Delighted to win the award, Osian said:

“I never thought a career in acting would be for ‘someone like me’, but my adult learning started this journey to becoming an actor, learning the guitar and being creative.”

Rosie Seager, creative arts co-ordinator at The Wallich, said:

“Osian has transformed his life through the power of adult learning, showing incredible strength, drive and commitment to his learning journey.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

“Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to celebrate the achievements of learners and to inspire people to discover how learning can positively change their lives.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards stories show just how much can be achieved when people are supported to overcome barriers and return to learning.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we’re picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.

“In a rapidly evolving world, it’s vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”