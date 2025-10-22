MP joins ELITE and Innovate Trust to launch new National Lottery-backed project to help 400 disabled people launch green careers

Hundreds of disabled people across Wales will receive support accessing green careers thanks to funding from Sustainable Steps Wales.

Alex Davies-Jones, MP for Pontypridd, launched the SustainAbility project in conjunction with ELITE Supported Employment and Innovate Trust.

The programme will work with 400 disabled people aged 16 to 30 to help develop confidence, learn new skills, and secure work experience and placements in green industry environments, which could lead to long term sustained employment.

Examples of green careers includes an administrative assistant for an environmental consultant, to a cook at a zero-waste café, or a trainee engineer for a renewable energy company. ELITE and Innovate Trust will also work with 250 employers in the green sector to develop their awareness of quality inclusive employment and disability support.

Alex Davies-Jones MP, said:

“I have huge admiration for ELITE and for Innovate Trust for their partnership, for their brilliant approach to inclusive employment, and for their long-standing commitment to empowering disabled people to reach their full potential.

“This project is about so much more than jobs – it’s about equality, inclusion and ambition. It’s about making sure that everyone, from every background, with every life experience, has the chance to play a part in building Wales’ green future.”

The five-year project, run in partnership between ELITE Supported Employment and Innovate Trust, has been awarded £3m through the National Lottery Community Fund under its Sustainable Steps Wales – Green Careers programme and is supported with money from the Dormant Assets Scheme and administered through the National Lottery Community Fund.

It is part of an overall investment of over £12m in Wales through Dormant Assets funding – UK bank and building society accounts and other assets, such as insurance and pensions that have been untouched for 15 or more years where customers cannot be traced.

SustainAbility will support young people across Rhondda Cynon Taf, Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan, Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, and Blaenau Gwent.

The project will work hand in hand with disabled people and employers to job match individuals to suitable work experiences, volunteering, and employment opportunities where they are fully participative. This will include supported employment specialists to implement innovative ‘job carving’ methods with employers which shape roles around individuals and their abilities.

ELITE and Innovate Trust are a natural fit for this programme, not only for their deep experience in helping those with disabilities gain employment, but also because of their current environmental work across South Wales through social enterprise and environmental projects.

Chris English, Training Manager at ELITE, said:

“By providing person-centred support and training we are able to help disabled people into meaningful, sustainable work. We want them to know that employment should be an option for them, and we are grateful to Sustainable Steps Wales for awarding significant funding to help disabled people achieve their employment ambitions, particular within the green sector.”

Lucy Curtis, Skills and Wellbeing Project Manager at Innovate Trust, said:

“People with learning disabilities and other additional needs bring a wide range of valuable skills, experiences, and perspectives to the workforce. At Innovate Trust, we believe in enabling everyone to access meaningful employment opportunities. We are committed to supporting young disabled people to achieve long-term, sustainable employment and to enable businesses to recognise and benefit from the contributions of an inclusive workforce.”