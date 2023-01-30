Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, Patron Meeting 

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (MAA) is proud to announce the success of the quarterly Patrons meeting, held and hosted by Sharon Blyfield OBE at the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners office in Uxbridge on Thursday 26th January 2023. The meeting brought together patrons, guest speakers, and apprentices to discuss the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in apprenticeship opportunities and innovative and technology based solutions for the apprenticeship and skills sector.

Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy for the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) gave a special presentation on the current and future state of the skills and apprenticeship sector. He provided great insights and thought-provoking discussion and covered the devolution and 16-18 and 19+ education plans. The MAA is grateful for his participation and for the valuable insights he shared.

Sharon Blyfield, who is the driving force behind the organization, shared her role and the impact that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners have had on Early Careers and Apprenticeships. She highlighted the innovative programs and provisions that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners have delivered and are currently delivering through her leadership as perfect and successful examples of social mobility, equality, inclusion, and equity of opportunity.

Jagdeep Soor, Head of Partnerships at the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, chaired the meeting. The meeting was a great success and the MAA is excited to continue to take the movement on the road and bring awareness to the importance of diversity in apprenticeship opportunities. The movement to promote social mobility, equality, diversity, inclusion and equity of opportunity is making some great progress; however, we need to grow the movement with even more likeminded organisations and thought leaders, to make the necessary impact for marginalised groups.

Safaraz Ali, Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards, stated: “It’s so pleasing and assuring that sector leaders such as Simon are able to meet and speak with providers and shares insights, and our Patrons and ourselves are very grateful. A huge thank you to Sharon Blyfield for hosting us at the Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners office and to all the apprentices who came and participated in the panel discussion.”

Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance in debate

The MAA would like to thank everyone who attended in person and online, and a special mention to the camera and photography team.

We look forward to continuing to work together to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in apprenticeship opportunities.

Jagdeep Soor, Heather Sheldon, Kasim Choudry and Khoram Hedayati

