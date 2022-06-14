NCFE to deliver review of Level 3 Early Years qualification in Summer 2022

A review of the Early Years Educator (EYE) qualification has been announced, designed to improve quality, support practitioners, and address the impact of Covid-19 on the youngest children.

Focusing on the EYE Level 3 qualification, the review will engage a range of user groups across the sector, including nursery staff, owners and managers, childminders, academics, local authorities, parents and carers, as well as awarding organisations and training providers.

Research participants will be asked for their feedback on how the Level 3 qualification, including the criteria underpinning this, could be improved.

Commissioned by the Department for Education, the review, which will be the first in early years at Level 3 since 2014, is to be undertaken by the education charity and leader in vocational learning NCFE.

David Gallagher, NCFE Chief Executive, said:

“We’re proud to have been trusted with a project that will help to shape the quality and consistency of early years education in the sector.

“The earliest years are the most crucial point of child development and attending early education lays the foundation for a lifetime of learning and supports children’s social and emotional development.

“This review is about bringing the sector together and we want everyone to play their part in shaping how early years education is delivered, now and in the future.”

The review is set to officially begin this summer and will be delivered with the support of the Early Years Alliance (EYA), the Educational Policy Institute (EPI) and the Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years (PACEY).

Children and Families Minister, Will Quince, said:

“I’m pleased to be working with NCFE on the Level 3 Review: a key programme within our early years education recovery package, which is addressing the impact of the pandemic on the youngest children.

“The early years sector has worked incredibly hard to support families over the past few years and I want to continue working with them to improve the quality of qualifications. By engaging with groups across the sector, we aim to strengthen the quality of Level 3 qualifications and provide higher-quality training for early years educators.”

For further detail on the procurement outcome, please see the Department for Education’s external contract award notice here: Early Years Education Recovery (EYER) Programme: Level 3 qualification review – Contracts Finder.

