NCG Joins National Discussions on Skills and Employment at Labour Party Conference 2026

NCG played a key role in discussions on devolution, economic inactivity and the future of skills at the Labour Party Conference 2026, through a series of events hosted by The Purpose Coalition.

Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Principal Tony Lewin joined sector leaders, policymakers and employers for discussions on the future of skills and employment. The panels explored the vital role colleges play as anchor institutions, connecting national priorities with local delivery while supporting learners, employers and communities and driving growth across the country.

Driving Skills Through Devolution

Tony spoke on the Opportunity in Action: Colleges, Devolution and the Future of Skills panel, chaired by former Education Secretary, Rt Hon Justine Greening who is also founder and chair of the Purpose Coalition. The session brought together voices from across education and government, including Baroness Jacqui Smith, the Minister of State for Skills, and Angela Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Capital City College.

The discussion explored how colleges can support economic growth, respond to regional skills needs and help deliver opportunity through devolution, while ensuring learners have access to the skills and qualifications needed to succeed in work and further study.

Reflecting on the panel, Tony said:

“It was a pleasure to take part in these discussions alongside colleagues from across education, government and industry, and to share the perspective of NCG and the wider further education sector.

“It is vital that colleges have a seat at the table when decisions are being made about skills, employment and economic growth. As a national college group, NCG has a unique perspective. We work across very different regions, communities and labour markets, including both devolved and non-devolved areas, which gives us first-hand insight into the opportunities devolution can create, as well as some of the practical challenges it can bring for learners, employers and providers.

“It was particularly valuable to discuss how colleges can respond to these changes while continuing to deliver high-quality education, training and apprenticeships that meet local needs.”

Getting Britain Working

Tony also joined a second panel, Getting Britain Working – and Keeping Britain Working, alongside leaders from business, employment support, local government and national government, including Andrew Western MP, Minister of State at the Department for Work and Pensions, Paula Sherriff, Engagement Director at the Purpose Coalition and former Labour MP and Shadow Minister, Sean Duffy, CEO of The Wise Group, Chris Norbury, CEO of E.ON UK, and Johanna Baxter, MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South and former Head of Local Government at Unison Scotland.

This panel, which formed part of the Common Purpose North East Legacy Programme, explored how organisations can work together more effectively to tackle economic inactivity, remove barriers to work and help more people access sustainable employment.

Panellists discussed the importance of stronger collaboration between employers, educators, employment support services and government agencies, as well as the need to create clearer pathways into work, support long-term career progression and ensure opportunities are accessible to all.

Tony said:

“Colleges play a vital role in connecting people with the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to succeed. By working closely with employers, employment support organisations and community partners, we can create clearer pathways into sustainable employment and help more people realise their potential.

“Across the country, colleges are helping people develop the skills they need to succeed, supporting employers to address workforce challenges and creating opportunities within their communities. Just as importantly, colleges work with employers, employment support organisations and community partners to help people overcome barriers to work and access sustainable employment.

“At a time when the country is focused on growth and addressing economic inactivity, the work taking place across NCG and the wider further education sector has never been more important.”

Across both panels, contributors discussed the importance of collaboration between education providers, employers, government, employment support organisations and local communities to address skills shortages, support social mobility and drive economic growth. A common theme was the need for more joined-up systems that align skills, employment and support services to create better outcomes for individuals and employers.

As a leading provider in the UK further education sector, with seven colleges, a University Centre and a Higher Education Centre across five regions, NCG supports over 30,000 learners each year and employs more than 2,000 staff. It is committed to ensuring its learners, employers and its college communities are represented in national conversations about the future of education, skills and employment.

Appearing at the Labour Party Conference in partnership with The Purpose Coalition and Capital City College, NCG was able to bring the perspectives of its colleges, learners and employer partners into national discussions on skills, employment and opportunity, helping ensure their experiences inform future policy and practice.