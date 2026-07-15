New Partnership Creates Degree Apprenticeship Route for Digital Learners

Digital apprentices completing selected Level 4 programmes will soon have a new route into degree-level study under a partnership between independent training provider Baltic Apprenticeships and Sheffield Hallam University.

The agreement will initially provide learners completing Baltic’s Software Developer and Infrastructure & Security Engineer apprenticeship programmes with a pathway onto Sheffield Hallam University’s Digital Technology Solutions Professional (Level 6) Degree Apprenticeship. Enrolment for the programme will open in September 2026.

The partnership comes as employers continue to seek advanced digital skills and providers look to create clearer progression opportunities beyond Level 4 apprenticeships.

While higher and degree apprenticeships have expanded significantly in recent years, progression routes between apprenticeship programmes and university provision can often depend on individual arrangements rather than formal pathways. The new partnership aims to provide eligible learners with a structured route into higher education while remaining in employment.

The organisations say the arrangement will also help employers retain and develop digital talent by enabling employees to continue building advanced technical and leadership skills without stepping away from the workplace.

As demand grows for expertise in areas such as software engineering, cyber security, AI and digital transformation, creating long-term development opportunities has become an increasingly important consideration for employers investing in digital apprenticeships.

Laura Steward, Senior Account Director at Baltic Apprenticeships, said the partnership reflected the provider’s commitment to supporting learners beyond programme completion:

“We don’t believe apprenticeships should stop at Level 4. Many apprentices want to continue developing their skills and achieving higher qualifications while remaining in employment. This partnership creates a clear progression route that allows learners to continue building successful careers in technology, whilst helping employers invest in the future leaders and innovators of their organisations.”

Dharmendra Shadija, Head of School of Computing and Digital Technologies at Sheffield Hallam University, said the collaboration aligned with the university’s approach to employer-led digital education:

“We are delighted to start the relationship with Baltic Apprenticeships, who have an established track record of delivering high-quality Level 3 and Level 4 apprenticeship programmes. This aligns with our work in digital apprenticeships and our recent positive Ofsted outcome where we were rated Strong in four out of five areas. The ethos of helping our apprentices be successful in business is what makes this relationship exciting and provides a progression pathway to a Level 6 apprenticeship.”

While apprenticeships have become an established route into digital careers, progression beyond Level 4 remains a focus for many providers, employers and learners. Partnerships such as this demonstrate how universities and independent training providers can work together to create clearer pathways into higher-level learning, supporting both workforce development and long-term career progression.

Enrolment for the Digital Technology Solutions Professional (Level 6) Degree Apprenticeship will open in September 2026, with both organisations expecting the partnership to support the wider digital skills agenda by providing a more defined route for continued professional development.