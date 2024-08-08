New research shows growing parental support for school leaver apprenticeships over university

As we approach A level results day, new research* from leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP finds that there is a growing recognition of the benefits that school leaver apprenticeships can offer young people, with parents more likely to encourage their child to apply for an apprenticeship than to university after leaving school.

The research, which surveyed 2000 parents with children aged 12-21 and 2000 young people aged 16-21, from across the UK, explores changing attitudes to the routes available to young people after leaving school.

It finds that parents are more likely to encourage their child to apply for a school leaver apprenticeship (44%) than for university (40%).

The main reasons parents gave for encouraging school leaver apprenticeships for their children are:

Gain practical on the job experience (63%)

Get paid while gaining a certified qualification (62%)

No student debt (40%)

The research also reveals a significant shift in the perception of the value and necessity of a university degree. It finds that two thirds (66%) of parents believe that the cost of a university degree delivers less value than it used to, a substantial increase from 45% in 2018 research conducted by the firm**. Almost two thirds (60%) of young people also share this view. In fact, two thirds (67%) of the young people surveyed who hold a degree believe the cost delivers less value than it used to. Additionally, 42% of parents and 37% of the young people surveyed do not consider a university degree essential to securing a well-paid job.

This shift in parents’ attitudes may be due to the increasing awareness of the benefits offered from school leaver apprenticeships. The percentage of parents who perceive apprenticeships as providing good career prospects has risen from 79% in 2018, to 84% in 2024. Nearly three quarters of young people (73%) also believe that school leaver apprenticeships offer good career prospects, with only 6% disagreeing.

The study confirms the influential role that parents can play in shaping young people’s post-school decisions. Over two-fifths (42%) of the young people respondents noted parents as the top source of influence in their career decisions. This was followed, quite significantly lower, by school/college careers service (28%) and teachers (25%).

Attitudes to apprenticeships are changing but improved careers advice still needed

While there is a growing recognition of the benefits a school leaver apprenticeship can offer, fewer of the young people surveyed have received good advice about this career path (57%) compared to a university degree (63%). Almost one in five (19%) do not believe they have received good careers advice about a school leaver apprenticeship.

Though the perception of the benefits of a school leaver apprenticeship is found to be improving, most of the young people surveyed still felt pressure to go to university, with parents and teachers noted as the top sources.

Of the young people surveyed, the majority (44%) are considering, or currently doing, a university degree, citing ‘to further their education’ as the main reason for choosing this route. Just over one in five (22%) are considering or currently doing a school leaver apprenticeship.

Commenting on the findings, Richard Waite, People and Culture Director and Head of Resourcing, Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: “It is evident from our research that there has been a significant change in attitudes towards school leaver apprenticeships. Young people and parents alike are increasingly recognising the numerous advantages that these programmes can offer, which is starting to reshape the traditional views on post-school options. University is a very beneficial route for many young people, and always will be, but it is encouraging to see growing recognition that this is not the only option and that school leaver apprenticeships can also offer strong career prospects. It is especially encouraging to see the evolving views of parents who, as our research shows, hold considerable sway over their children’s post-school decisions. “The opportunity to get paid while gaining a professional qualification and incur no student debt are two of the main reasons both parents and young people would consider the apprenticeship route. And as we continue to face a cost-of-living crisis, it’s clear why those looking at higher education options are increasingly seeing apprenticeships and other earn as you learn routes as a positive route into a successful career. “As a firm we actively hire both graduates and school leaver apprentices and have long championed the benefits of both routes. But as many young people and parents are still not aware that firms such as ours offer an apprenticeship programme, and many young people are not receiving good careers advice about the apprenticeship route, there is clearly more work to be done. Employers have a key role to play here, working with education providers in their local community to ensure that young people and their parents are provided with good advice, at the right time, about the different routes available to them after leaving school so they can make the right choice for them.”

Francesca Blake–Jones, 20, is a second-year associate in Private Capital Audit. She joined Grant Thornton’s school leaver apprenticeship programme in September 2022 in the Reading office and has just become AAT qualified. She will continue her learning journey with ACA in September 2024. Commenting on her experience she said:

“My parents actually mentioned apprenticeships to me as an alternative route because, although I applied to university, I knew it wasn’t the right path for me. My college at the time was very pro university and so I did a lot of research myself to narrow down the type of apprenticeship I would be interested in. I like certainty, problem solving and working with people and when I researched accountancy school leaver apprenticeships, it seemed to be a good fit for my skills and offer the development and learning potential I wanted.

“I personally didn’t see the value in going to university and amassing debt when there was such a great alternative. The ability to earn a salary, build practical experience and gain professional qualifications equivalent to a Masters, made the choice very straightforward. The confidence and belief I have in my own ability has grown since starting on the apprenticeship programme and I have developed multiple skills, such as effective communication, analysis of data and maximising efficiency. While joining straight from school and having no experience of a professional workplace was daunting; the support and nurturing culture in the firm helped me to settle in quickly and made me feel valued. To work full time, study, develop professionally and personally is no easy undertaking and I am very proud of my achievements so far.”

Hannah Knightbridge, 18, joined Grant Thornton’s school leaver apprenticeship programme in September 2023 as a Tax Associate in the firm’s London office. Commenting on her experience on the programme, she said: “I didn’t want to go to university mainly because I wasn’t sure what I wanted to study. I did some work experience in consulting and tax and I really enjoyed it. I was quite surprised as I had never done anything like it before but I soon realised that this was the career path I wanted to pursue. We also had a few apprenticeship talks at school which led me to do some research on the different school leaver routes that were available and this is where I came across Grant Thornton. “The main benefit of the school leaver route is that you get to gain real life work experience at such a young age. The experience essentially fast tracks your career, as you are exposed to the workplace at just 18 years old instead of being in your twenties. Personally, I also think it has also helped me mature as an individual, as you are working with colleagues who are all different ages and levels, which encourages you to grow as a person. “In April, I also reached a personal high point when I was selected to play for the England Future Roses netball squad, which is Netball England’s second team. I was a bit apprehensive about managing my work and sports commitments initially, but I’ve had amazing support from my manager, my team and the firm, and I’m so glad that I decided to pick this route, and that Grant Thornton has supported me.”

*Censuswide, on behalf of Grant Thornton UK LLP, surveyed 2000 young people in the UK aged between 16-21 (nationally representative quotas applied for these ages) and 2000 parents in the UK with children aged 12-21 (nationally representative quotas applied) in July 2024.

**OnePoll survey of 1000 parents of 0-18 year olds in the UK and 1000 young people aged 16-25 in the UK, in February 2018.