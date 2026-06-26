New West Yorkshire Partnership to Tackle Creative Skills Gap

Bradford College has announced a major new partnership with Production Park and Academy of Live Technology (ALT), anchored by its flagship Producing Academy, to create industry-leading training and employment pathways into the UK’s fast-growing creative and live events sectors.

The three organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver a collaborative programme of skills, training and progression opportunities, with a strong focus on supporting young people aged 16 – 24.

At the heart of the partnership is The Producing Academy at Bradford College — a specialist Level 3 programme designed to prepare students for careers in creative production, live events and digital industries.

Through the partnership, Producing Academy learners will gain direct access to industry environments, employer-led experiences and clear progression routes into higher education and employment.

The collaboration brings together Bradford College’s strength in further education, Production Park’s world-class live events campus and global industry network, and ALT’s specialist higher education provision to create a seamless pipeline from education into industry.

Key initiatives include:

Industry-led enrichment and experiences for Producing Academy learners at Production Park

Short, intensive training programmes to support unemployed young adults 18-24, into creative and live events careers

Curriculum co-design aligned to industry skills shortages

Clear progression pathways from Level 3 Producing Academy courses into ALT degree programmes

Joint outreach to schools across Bradford to raise awareness of creative careers

Students will benefit from hands-on experiences, including site visits, live briefs, workshops with industry professionals, and exposure to cutting-edge production environments.

The signing took place at Bradford College during this week’s launch of the flagship ‘Region of Learning and Creativity Strategy’ by Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.

Sarah Towan, Vice Principal, Bradford College, said:

“The Producing Academy is about opening doors and creating real opportunities for our students. This partnership takes that ambition to the next level. By working with Production Park and the Academy of Live Technology, we are giving our learners direct access to industry, clear progression routes, and the skills they need to succeed in a highly competitive and exciting sector.”

Lee Brooks, CEO of Production Park, said:

“Production Park exists to strengthen and future-proof the creative and live events industry. With this new partnership with the Producing Academy, we’re creating a clear pathway into the Academy of Live Technology, giving young people in Bradford hands-on experience, relevant skills, and direct connections to employers. It’s about opening real routes into skilled careers while investing in talent that will drive the sector’s long-term growth.”

Rachel Nicholson, Head of Institution at the Academy of Live Technology, said:

“By linking The Producing Academy with our higher education offer at ALT, we are creating a clear and accessible progression route into degree-level study and beyond. This partnership ensures that learners can see a future in the creative industries and have the support and opportunities to achieve it.”

The partnership also supports wider regional and national priorities to grow the creative economy, address skills shortages, and improve employment outcomes for young people.