Knoma announces strategic hires to advance tech and accelerate growth

Innovative ‘Knowledge Marketplace’, Knoma, has announced the appointment of three new strategic hires to advance its use of tech and accelerate global growth.

Described as the ‘ethical Klarna’ for education, Knoma helps people find and finance the courses they need to get ahead in their careers, or to kickstart brand new ones.

Focused on encouraging lifelong learning, the fast-growth start-up provides an ethical finance solution that enables learners to spread course fees over a 12-month period with zero added costs or interest – making professional development both accessible and affordable.

Joining Knoma from Florence – a fast growth tech platform for social care staff management – Tom Meehan boasts extensive experience in software development and product management. In his new role as Chief Technology Officer, Tom will be responsible for advancing the tech stack behind Knoma, while integrating with Open Banking data.

With an extensive background in data analysis, Gordon Lee joins Knoma from Barclays Bank. In his new role as Data Lead, Gordon will be responsible for helping to propel Knoma into an advisory platform that has the capability to drive course recommendations through LinkedIn and Open Banking data so that users can see the best possible ROI for their time and money.

To drive Knoma’s global growth strategy, the tech start-up has welcomed Ruth Ng as its new Head of Growth, where she will focus on establishing new partnerships with education providers and expanding operations overseas, with Australia firmly in sight.

Previously Chief Operating Officer for Northcoders, an industry leading coding bootcamp, Ruth played a fundamental role in driving the brand from an initial founding team of six through to a publicly listed business on the London Stock Exchange.

Discussing the appointment of Knoma’s latest strategic hires, Brett Shanley, CEO of Knoma, said:

“Over the last 18 months or so, Knoma has experienced incredible growth – having secured crucial partnerships with over 100 education providers and funded the courses of 1000 plus individuals.

However, to continue to accelerate forwards and to achieve our long-term ambitions, we need the right people in place, who not only have the required skillset and experience, but are also united in our mission to enable access to lifelong education, while reducing the skills gap.

I am, therefore, delighted to welcome Tom, Gordon, and Ruth to the Knoma team and look forward to working closely with them over the coming months as we advance our technology and expand our market share into both new customer segments and geographic regions.”

Headquartered in London, Knoma employs a growing team of 15 people and has raised a total of USD $33 million in funding to date.

For more information, visit: https://www.knoma.io

