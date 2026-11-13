Nominations open for tutors and mentors who transform lives through adult learning in Wales

Tutors and mentors who help adults across Wales build confidence, gain skills and change their lives can now be nominated for the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2027.

New for 2027, the Learners’ Choice Award gives adult learners the chance to nominate a tutor or mentor who has made a meaningful and lasting difference to their learning journey.

Organised by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government and Agored Cymru, the awards celebrate the expertise, commitment and support of tutors and mentors, and their positive impact on individuals and communities across Wales.

Nominations are open to individuals living or working in Wales and must be submitted by January 15, 2027.

From helping adults overcome barriers to opening doors to further learning and employment, the awards recognise tutors and mentors who build confidence and uncover the talents of the learners they engage with.

They celebrate engaging learning experiences, innovative teaching and support that helps adults achieve their personal or professional goals.

Nominations are welcome for individual tutors and mentors, as well as teams working together to support learners. Eligible settings include higher education, further education, workplace learning, community education, Welsh for Adults and any other adult learning setting.

The Learners’ Choice Award puts learners’ experiences at the heart of the celebration, recognising tutors and mentors who inspire confidence, encourage progression and help adults overcome barriers to success.

Dr Joanne Prescott, senior lecturer in criminology and policing at Wrexham University and recipient of the 2026 Inspire! Tutor Award, said:

“Winning the Inspire! Tutor Award was incredibly special because it recognised work that I feel deeply passionate about.

“Having experienced first-hand the opportunities that higher education can create, I see my role at Wrexham University as helping others access those same opportunities and realise their potential.

“Whether supporting students on campus or learners in prison, I have seen how education can transform lives, build confidence and open doors that people never thought possible. Sometimes all someone needs is encouragement and someone who believes in their potential.

“Supporting learners to achieve their goals and discover what they are capable of is one of the most rewarding aspects of my work, and this award was a wonderful reminder of why that matters so much.”

Kay Smith, head of campaigns, development and policy at Learning and Work Institute, said:

“We are excited to be opening the call for nominations for the 2027 Inspire! Tutor Awards. Brilliant tutors and mentors unlock talent, build confidence and change lives.

“The 2027 Inspire! Tutor Awards celebrate the adult learning workforce at the heart of lifelong learning in Wales. They open doors, create connections and support learners to find new directions and opportunities.”