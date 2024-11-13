OU: #Mumentum Nearly two-thirds of mums want to retrain for a new career but money, time and guilt hold them back

Almost two-thirds (64%) of mums would consider retraining for a new career but are held back by multiple barriers, according to new data.

The findings, released by The Open University (OU), reveal that nearly half (45%) of mothers surveyed, with children aged 0-5, are primarily concerned about the cost of childcare when thinking about their career or returning to work. Four in ten (42%) also feel guilty about leaving their children and 40% worry about managing the ‘juggle’ of work, childcare and personal relationships. This highlights the daily pressures mums face in caring for others, often leaving them unable to prioritise their own needs and career ambitions.

Flexible, affordable study options may be the key to overcoming these barriers for those wanting to return to study. The OU’s research shows that nearly two in five (39%) mums are concerned about the lack of flexibility in working hours when considering their careers, with over a quarter (27%) worried about fitting study around their parenting schedule. Yet almost half (47%) of mums said that flexible learning options—such as part-time or remote study—would most motivate them to retrain.

Other incentives which would encourage mums to retrain include financial support (46%), the ability to study remotely (36%) and affordable tuition fees (25%).

Mumentum

The OU is addressing these concerns head-on as part of their new initiative, Mumentum, designed to empower mums who are ready to progress in their careers now that their children are in school or nursery. The initiative includes the launch of a social media guide designed for new mums to offer practical tips on balancing study with parenting, and a powerful social media stunt that challenges the perception of motherhood.

As businesses face growing skills gaps and politicians push for growth, the OU is helping mothers unlock their potential and utilise the transferable skill set gained in motherhood. The top transferable skills mums of children aged 0-5 yrs say they gain from parenting include multi-tasking (54%), problem-solving (38%), and communication (33%).

Aspiring teacher and OU student, Althea Hector, speaks on her experience upskilling as a mum:

“As a single mum with a young son, I’ve always felt torn between providing for him and chasing my own dreams. Coming from a tough background and moving through foster care, I was determined not to let my past define my future. I worked hard to achieve my A-levels, but when my son was born, I struggled to find a way to continue my education without sacrificing precious time with him.”

“The Open University has given me that chance. Their flexible learning allows me to study towards my dream of becoming a teacher, while still being there for my son’s big moments. I don’t have to choose between my child and my ambitions—I can give us both the future we deserve.”

The OU offers pathways into the most desirable sectors for mothers looking to upskill, including healthcare (20%), education, (11%) and IT (8%) – the top three sectors that mothers of children aged 0-5 years found most appealing to retrain in.

Josie Fraser, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the Open University and mother of two, commented:

“Motherhood equips many women with a new transferable skill set that they can apply in the workplace, and with a growing skills gap for many businesses we believe that mums may be the solution. We’re here to help mums find their ‘Mumentum’ and support them every step of the way. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of mums would consider retraining, highlighting a significant interest among mothers in advancing their careers while balancing family life. We know many mothers feel they have to choose between their parental responsibilities and advancing their careers. Many are time-poor, and they struggle with the ‘juggle’.

“Our accessible learning model includes flexible study options, which allows Mums to fit education around their lives, gain qualifications in fields that matter to them, and take their careers to the next level. Our aim with this campaign is to amplify the voices of women who feel stuck and show them a way forward.”

Parenting website, Mumsnet, is proudly backing the initiative to reach and empower its core audience, spreading the word to help more mums take the leap and upskill themselves.

Speaking on the campaign, Justine Roberts, Mumsnet founder and CEO, said:

“On Mumsnet mums frequently swap stories about the challenges that they face in the workplace, and we know that there’s a Motherhood Penalty which results in women’s employment, pay, and promotion chances deteriorating when they become parents. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

“It’s great to see The Open University actively targeting mothers with their campaign to help them regain their career momentum. The affordability, flexibility, and support they offer make retraining more accessible than many might think, empowering mums to pursue the careers they want without having to sacrifice family life.”

#FindYourMumentum