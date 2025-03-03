Positive Economic Contributions Should Prompt More Employers to Hire Apprentices says Total People 

Following new government data showing that apprentices contribute an impressive £25billion to the economy over their lifetime has prompted Melanie Nicholson, Managing Director of leading apprenticeship and work-based learning provider Total People, to encourage more employers to hire apprentices to address their skills needs

New government analysis revealing that apprentices in England contribute an impressive £25 billion to the economy over their lifetime almost double the £14 billion estimate from 2018 has prompted calls for more employers to hire apprentices to address their skills needs.

The figure comes on the back of a raft of recently announced planned reforms to apprenticeships that aim to start to remove key barriers for learners, employers and training providers and make them as accessible as possible for learners and employers alike.

With these reforms currently in the pipeline and the latest analysis proving the positive contributions that apprentices make to the economy, leading provider Total People has called for more employers to hire apprentices to address their skills needs.

Commenting on the data, Melanie Nicholson, Total People’s Managing Director, said:

“This new analysis, which represents a significant increase in the economic contributions of apprentices, underscores the crucial role apprenticeships play in driving economic growth, both through equipping individuals with essential skills and addressing industry workforce shortages.

“With many key sectors facing skills gaps in their workforces, this data should provide employers with high levels of confidence that hiring an apprentice can not only help solve their recruitment challenges but also ensure that they are well positioned to achieve their growth targets.

“Coming shortly after a raft of recent announcements from the government that indicate it is working to make apprenticeships more flexible and accessible, the case for businesses across all market sectors hiring an apprentice in order to address their skills needs has never been stronger or more compelling.”

Total People work with large volumes of learners every year to help them to gain the skills they will need for a career through apprenticeships in Engineering and Construction, Childcare & Education and Professional as well as short courses, 16-19 education, courses for young people and other qualifications. As part of this it works with employers to help them develop their workforces to ensure their employees have the skills required to drive growth.

The new analysis comes on the back of a number proposed changes by the government to apprenticeships that aim to start to remove key barriers for learners, employers and training providers.

The recently announced reforms include adjustments to functional skills requirements, streamlining end-point assessments and a reduction in the minimum duration of an apprenticeship from 12 to eight months.

Commenting on the reforms at the time Nicholson said:

“We are keen to see the finer details of how these adjustments will be rolled out and what measures will be in place to ensure that they both further enhance the appeal of hiring an apprentice for employers and protect the high standards of quality that currently exist.”