Project Management apprentices celebrate ‘Skills for Life’ gained through practical learning this National Apprenticeship Week

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week (NAW 2025), a budding Project Management Degree Apprentice and former Project Management Apprentice speak about the ‘Skills for Life’ they have gained through a combination of practical work and formal study.

This follows a new study – of 1000 project professionals – from the Association for Project Management (APM), which found that seven in 10 (71%) say their organisation runs a project management apprenticeship programme, with 96% of those who think they are an effective way to enhance skills within their teams.

From an industry perspective, the technology sector leads the way, with 81% of organisations offering project management apprenticeship followed by space (77%), transport and logistics (74%), manufacturing (72%), and engineering (71%).

Emily Long, Head of Professional Standards at APM said:

“Apprenticeships provide organisations of all sizes, across a range of sectors and industries, with the opportunity to bolster the skills of their workforce and as a result tackle the skills gap being faced.

“As the chartered body for the project profession we believe that apprenticeships are a vital part of supporting the growth of the project profession and are a key part of our drive to develop existing project professionals and attract talent, both from education and other careers.

“This National Apprenticeship Week we are encouraging employers to explore how apprenticeships can benefit their business and help to inspire the future workforce.”

Missy Tyson, a Project Management Degree Apprentice at Sellafield Ltd, and Sean Lowe, a former Project Management Apprentice at Lockheed Martin, both highlight the unique advantages of the practical apprenticeship route ahead of NAW 2024.

Case Study: Excellence in Action – Sellafield Ltd, APM Apprentice of the Year

Missy Tyson, a Project Management Apprentice at Sellafield Ltd, was named Project Management Apprentice of the Year at APM’s Education and Research Awards 2024, an accolade that reflects the dedication and excellence displayed throughout her apprenticeship.

Currently in the fourth year of her degree apprenticeship, Missy has consistently embraced development opportunities, demonstrating a profound commitment to both her personal and professional growth. Her efforts include:

Promoting STEM careers by actively encouraging young individuals to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Leading charity initiatives, most notably heading Sellafield’s apprentice council charity fundraising efforts, showcasing leadership and community involvement.

Supporting professional development by assisting APM with revisions to the Project Management Qualification (PMQ) examination, contributing to the advancement of the profession.

The Awards panel commended Missy’s application, highlighting her significant commitment to her apprenticeship, outstanding contributions to her organisation and the wider community, and a clear and ambitious career trajectory.

Reflecting on receiving the award, Missy said:

“I was surprised, but extremely grateful to have received the award. I am thoroughly enjoying working at Sellafield Ltd and studying for my degree with the University of Cumbria. I would like to thank them both for the opportunities and for their ongoing support throughout my apprenticeship. I appreciate the recognition from APM and feel confident in my position going forward into the final year of my apprenticeship.

“I would highly recommend a Project Management Apprenticeship scheme, they are an excellent way to expand your professional network, while also developing your knowledge, skills, and behaviours and applying them to your daily work.”

Case Study: Climbing the Ladder – Apprenticeship Success at Lockheed Martin

Starting his career as a project management apprentice at Lockheed Martin in 2016, Sean Lowe has since progressed to become Deputy Programme Manager. His journey demonstrates the immense value of apprenticeships in building skills, confidence, and career progression.

Sean undertook a two-year apprenticeship in project management as part of Lockheed Martin’s first intake in this field. The programme blended practical work experience with structured learning blocks, during which he attended formal APM theory sessions every six weeks.

This hands-on approach allowed him to immediately apply theoretical concepts in a real-world setting. Over the course of his apprenticeship, he completed coursework and assessments that reinforced his knowledge gradually, rather than relying solely on high-pressure exams.

Sean said: “The opportunity to learn while working was invaluable, it required commitment, but the long-term rewards made it absolutely worth it.”

An apprenticeship was always the preferred route for Sean. He was eager to learn and develop in a professional environment rather than taking the traditional university path.

Sean continued: “If I had joined as a graduate instead, I might be in a similar role today, but starting as an apprentice meant I became ingrained in Lockheed Martin’s way of working from an early stage.

“Undertaking an apprenticeship did a lot for me, it helped build my confidence, character, and career. It set me up for long-term success.”

The continued rise of apprenticeships signals a shift in how organisations develop talent, with these schemes providing an accessible and practical alternative to traditional university-based education. By combining on-the-job training with academic study, apprenticeships offer a comprehensive approach to skill-building that aligns with the needs of the modern workforce.

With the project profession facing a growing skills gap, apprenticeships are increasingly recognised as a solution to solve the issue. Beyond technical competencies, these programmes equip apprentices with hands-on experience and industry insights, preparing them for long-term success.