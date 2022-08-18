Resilient students praised by college leaders following stellar A Level results

RESILIENT Coleg Cambria learners have been lauded for their dedication and commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Yana Williams praised students receiving their A Level and BTEC results today (Thursday) and said overall figures were “extremely positive”.

Focusing on the “incredible” achievements of learners and staff in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi and Wrexham, Ms Williams said their approach to striving for academic excellence despite so many challenges was a source of great pride.

“This has been a period unlike any other, from lockdown and self-isolation to remote learning and finally a return to the classroom,” she said.

“The results we’ve had today are heartening, but for me what’s paramount is the pliancy and determination displayed by the students in past years.

“Whatever the world has thrown at them, they’ve faced it head on and will move forward with confidence and positivity.

“I thank them, our amazing staff and the community for being so inspirational during such a tough time for everyone.”

Principal Sue Price said the priority over coming weeks will be making sure all students are prepared for the coming academic year, including those joining them from secondary schools across the region.

“We wish all students receiving their grades today the very best of luck for the future, whether that be in higher education or the next step towards their chosen careers,” said Mrs Price.

“To succeed and remain strong after everything they’ve been through is testament to them, and to the lecturers and support staff here at Cambria for the innovation and care they’ve demonstrated.

“We have all learned from this and will go on to become an even stronger institution, with our learners at the heart of everything we do.

“We couldn’t be prouder of how they’ve navigated one of the most turbulent eras ever known – it’s an inspiration to us all.”

For more on Coleg Cambria’s A Level and BTEC results, visit www.cambria.ac.uk

Published in