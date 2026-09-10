Retired NHS engineer shortlisted for adult learning award

After a 35-year career with the NHS, Malkit Tung went back to the classroom with iMeta Training. And despite having a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition, he’s now been shortlisted for an adult learning award.

Malkit spent most of his NHS career in roles such as clinical engineer and clinical technologist, before deciding to formalise decades of hands-on technology experience through iMeta’s CompTIA A+ programme, an internationally recognised entry-level IT certification.

Malkit has developmental language disorder (DLD), which can affect how he processes, understands and retains spoken and written information.

“What made a significant difference for me at iMeta was the supportive and encouraging approach I received from the team,” he said. “I never felt that I was being judged because I needed additional time or support. I felt able to ask questions and seek clarification when I needed it and there was a genuine willingness to help me succeed.”

He added that confidence can be affected as much as learning itself for people with DLD, and that patience and encouragement from staff helped considerably.

Malkit’s message to others considering a change of direction, particularly those retiring from long careers, is to never assume it’s too late.

“I would encourage anyone in a similar position not to think that they are too old to learn something new,” he said. “Previous experience still has exceptional value. Training can help combine that experience with new knowledge and potentially open up opportunities that might not otherwise have been considered.”

Since completing the course, Malkit has been considering further studies with iMeta to build on his CompTIA A+ qualification.

Being shortlisted for the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) Adult Learning Awards came as a welcome surprise.

“I did not undertake the course expecting any recognition,” Malkit said. “Being shortlisted therefore meant a great deal to me. There were personal challenges along the way, including managing DLD, and being recognised for my commitment and progress was very encouraging.”

“Malkit is proof that it’s never too late to retrain,” said Mohammed Zur, CEO and founder of iMeta Training. “We’re incredibly proud of him.”

The annual awards showcase the achievements of adult learners, as well as the collaborative efforts of employers and training providers working in partnership with the WMCA.

Mayor Richard Parker said the awards

“Are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our adult learning champions and show the wealth of talent and potential we have in the West Midlands”.

Malkit hopes his story encourages others to consider returning to learning.

“If sharing my experience encourages even one person who may be older, retired, neurodivergent, disabled, or simply lacking confidence to consider returning to learning, I would be very pleased.”