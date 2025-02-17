Sandwell College wins Prestigious Signature Award for Community Excellence

Sandwell College wins the Community Excellence Award for workforce development programs.

Sandwell College has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to community development and workforce transformation by winning the prestigious Community Excellence Award at the highly anticipated 2025 Signature Awards Birmingham.

The award highlights the College’s dedicated approach to upskilling local communities, forging impactful employer partnerships, and creating meaningful employment opportunities through its pioneering Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs), which continue to expand.

The Signature Awards celebrate businesses and organisations that drive economic growth and community impact, making Sandwell College’s triumph in this category a testament to its relentless dedication to social mobility, skills development, and employability.

At the heart of Sandwell College’s success is its SWAP initiative, a strategic workforce programme designed to provide unemployed individuals with pre-employment training, hands-on work experience, and guaranteed job interviews. Over the past year, the College has significantly expanded these programmes across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands, supported by its Tomorrow’s People training facility in central Birmingham, which plays a key role in delivery.

In collaboration with leading employers – including Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, Doocey Group, West Midlands Fire Service, and Compass Group – Sandwell College has tailored its SWAP programmes to meet industry needs, ensuring job-ready candidates seamlessly transition into employment with confidence.

Emma Dalton, Widening Participation Project Manager at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, praised the impact of Sandwell College’s work, stating:

“Our strategic partnership with Sandwell College has enabled us to make a positive impact in our local community and support local people with a range of employability programmes. Through SWAPs, the Trust has been able to recruit for values and train for skills, providing more inclusive pathways into employment.”

Sandwell College remains steadfast in its mission to develop innovative, industry-aligned training programmes that address local economic needs. Looking ahead, the college aims to enhance its SWAP initiatives, expand employer partnerships, and continue creating life-changing opportunities for individuals across the West Midlands, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in workforce development.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, expressed her pride in the college’s achievements:

“Winning the Community Excellence Award at the Signature Awards is a significant milestone for Sandwell College. It underscores the incredible work our teams do in empowering individuals, strengthening local businesses, and fostering community growth. We are proud to be a driving force in bridging the skills gap and creating a brighter future for our learners.”