Santander UK partners with Unibeez to help UK companies plug the skills gap by recruiting students and graduates

Santander UK has today announced it will partner with Unibeez, a skills-based talent platform for emerging talent. The platform connects students and graduates to a range of jobs and enables businesses to grow by providing access to in-demand skills.

From projects, internships, apprenticeships to permanent hire, Unibeez and its hirers support future talent, enhance work readiness skills and are advocates of equality, diversity and inclusion.

Chris Keenan, Unibeez Co-founder and CEO said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Santander UK both through their International ground-breaking platform Santander Navigator and also with the Corporate & Commercial Banking team through their SME Support Toolkit. Our platform allows their forward-thinking clients and subscribers to connect with the UK’s ambitious and diverse emerging talent pool, helping to bring efficiencies to the skills market.“

John Carroll. Head of International and Transactional Banking, Santander UK said: “Our latest Spring Trade Barometer shows the ability to attract skilled staff is key to businesses’ ability to grow over the next three years. Over the past six months, businesses have been inundated with labour related crises including higher starting salaries, more staff vacancies than usual and Brexit-induced staff shortages). Our partnership with Unibeez will be crucial to help businesses access new talent as they place recruitment and training top of their investment plans for the next year.”

The Unibeez platform will be available at a discount to Santander Navigator’s subscribers as well as to Santander UK’s clients and Santander’s’ partner universities. The platform will use AI to match the skills of students and graduates with the skills employers are looking for. Hirers can recruit faster, smarter and have access to a range of emerging talent which was previously very hard to connect with.

With a highly diverse talent pool including 69% female, 25% STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) graduates and 45% candidates from Black Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds, Unibeez has been designed to help eliminate hiring bias on the grounds of race, gender and socio-economic background.

The diversity, creativity and digital skills of the UK’s student and graduate population are in huge demand by employers. The digital skill shortage is set to cost the UK economy £12.8bn a year1 while diverse teams are 70% more likely to capture new markets2 which is why connecting emerging talent with internationally ambitious growth companies makes so much sense.”

Chris Keenan continued: “The UK’s student and early-career population is bubbling with talent, but up until now, opportunity has been restricted by an outdated model. Millions of UK students who have historically been excluded from accessing real-world work experiences will now have an unparalleled advantage thanks to our new partnership with Santander UK. Unibeez is committed to advancing today’s emerging talent, empowering businesses to fill their skills gap and launching the careers of the UK’s future workforce.”

John Carroll added: “SMEs (small and medium-sized businesses) are the lifeblood of the UK economy. But they need our help to recover from the challenges they’ve faced over the last few years. A quarter have asked for help with recruitment and this platform will do just that. I’m proud that we’ve been able to bring together our Santander Navigator providers, our specialist teams and our Santander Universities partners to make this happen.”

For more information on access to the Unibeez platform via Santander log on to: www.santandernavigator.com. With the new Explore package, UK businesses can access some elements of the platform for free including discounted access to Unibeez.

Published in