SELECT and SJIB again warn against rise of rogue training providers and short courses and insist: ‘There are no shortcuts to becoming an electrician’

Leading industry bodies say electrical installation apprenticeship remains the only safe and proven route to becoming properly qualified

SELECT and the Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) have issued a fresh warning about the dangers of rogue training providers offering short courses which claim to provide a fast-track route into the electrical industry.

The two organisations say there is growing concern that people are being encouraged to believe they can acquire the knowledge, practical skills and occupational competence required of a qualified electrician after only a few weeks of classroom-based training.

They have now urged anyone considering a career in the electrotechnical sector – including adults looking to retrain – to make sure they follow an industry-approved route which combines structured learning with essential supervised experience in the workplace.

Sharon Miller, Managing Director of SELECT, said:

“There is already a robust training programme in Scotland that raises electrical professionals to the high standard required of the modern contractor. This is proven to be the ONLY way to equip electricians with the skills required and give consumers confidence that work is being carried out safely and competently.

“This also applies to retraining, with an adult training scheme that offers on-site working to help develop skills in conjunction with the classroom aspect. A short course simply doesn’t cut it and endangers consumer safety.”

Ms Miller added:

“As we have outlined on a number of occasions, electrical installation is highly skilled, safety-critical work. It simply isn’t possible to replicate in a matter of weeks the combination of technical knowledge, practical ability and workplace experience that is developed through a proper electrical installation apprenticeship.

“People considering a career in the industry should therefore be extremely wary of organisations which suggest that a collection of qualifications or a short period of training will somehow make them a competent electrician.”

SELECT and the SJIB work closely with the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT), which manages the Modern Apprentice in Electrical Installation programme in Scotland.

Taking around four years to complete, the programme combines college-based learning with extensive supervised workplace experience, culminating in the Final Integrated Competence Assessment (FICA).

Catherine Gillon, Secretary of the SJIB, said: “Qualifications are obviously an important part of becoming an electrician, but qualifications alone do not demonstrate occupational competence.

“Working alongside experienced electrical professionals on-site is an essential part of the learning process. It enables trainees to put their technical knowledge into practice, encounter different situations and installations and gradually develop the judgement, ability and experience expected of a qualified electrician.

“That is why there can be no shortcut to competence. Anyone who is being told that they can become an electrician simply by completing a handful of short courses in a classroom should think very carefully about what they are being promised.

“The consequences extend beyond the individual who may have spent considerable sums on inappropriate training. If someone then undertakes electrical installation work without the necessary competence, the consequences for customers and the wider public could be extremely serious.”

Ms Miller added:

“The Rogue Trainers campaign is extremely important because people looking for a new career can understandably be attracted by promises that they can qualify quickly.

“But becoming an electrician isn’t about collecting certificates. It’s about developing genuine occupational competence and being able to demonstrate that you can carry out complex electrical work correctly and, above all, safely.

“We would urge anyone considering electrical training to investigate exactly what a course will deliver before committing their time and money. The electrical installation apprenticeship remains the safe, recognised and proven route into our profession.”