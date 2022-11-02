Shopping Cart

Seven new partners add to growth of FutureLearn’s world-class community of educators and courses

Future Learn November 2, 2022
FutureLearn.com launched courses from seven new partners between 1st August – 31st October 2022, the first quarter of its financial year. An established global leader in the online learning space, FutureLearn now partners with over 260 universities, brands and government departments, to transform access to education through online, on-demand courses in a wide range of subjects.

The new courses from these partners offer FutureLearn’s 19million+ global learner community the chance to upskill anywhere and any time, in subject areas such as mental health, sustainability, personal branding, psychology, literature, coding and more. New partners include the University of Lincoln, the Woodwell Climate Research Centre, and the UK Electronics Skills Foundation.

Online courses that are flexible and which learners can complete at their own pace are essential to supporting a future where upskilling, and reskilling will remain a fixture of the workplace.

FutureLearn’s content strategy has also expanded over the past year to include content licensing, adapting high-quality content from partner organisations like BoxPlay, LearningLounge, and PACKT Publishers into world-class educational courses on the FutureLearn platform, making our course offer even more responsive to rapidly-changing market conditions, and learner expectations.

Yvonne Chien, Chief Growth Officer at FutureLearn, said:

“FutureLearn continues to focus on bringing great partners who create in-demand content for learners to upskill. Our courses represent the relevance and importance of opportunities to upskill, in step with a workplace that requires continuous learning. Learners can also learn at their own pace, which is crucial.”

New Short Courses currently enrolling new learners include:

New Zealand

UK

The Netherlands

Australia

Published in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Future Learn

