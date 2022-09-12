Systemise Fulfilment partners with local college to offer multiple apprenticeships

A Scunthorpe-based order fulfilment firm that has established an increasingly growing global presence has partnered with North Lindsey College to offer a range of exciting career opportunities in the local town to both school leavers and people looking to change careers.

The eCommerce fulfilment business is offering a range of modern apprenticeships across multiple disciplines including marketing and business development, human resources, customer support, accounting and warehouse operations. Systemise Fulfilment is also exploring the option of offering placement year opportunities to university students.

Systemise Fulfilment provides a one-stop solution for prep and order fulfilment needs – handling the receipt, inspection, preparation, quality control, storage, shipping, and order process for Amazon FBA and eCommerce businesses.

To date, Systemise Fulfilment has shipped over 4million units for partners and customers all over the world, expanding its operations in the UK, Europe, and the USA.

Director of Systemise Fulfilment, Kev Blackburn commented:

“We are really excited about our new relationship with North Lindsey College and can’t wait for more apprentices to join our team. We’ve previously worked with Lincoln College too, who supported our fantastic Warehouse Processor, Liam Roys in his apprenticeship with us. We’re incredibly proud of Liam for recently achieving a distinction in his apprenticeship.

“Having previously completed a four-year modern advanced apprenticeship myself, I truly know the value of combining hands-on practical work experience with theoretical studies and how this allows people to make a real positive impact, right at the start of their career journey.”

The team at Systemise Fulfilment are also working on a new initiative that they’ve named the ‘Systemise Team Blueprint’ – to break down the barriers of traditional employment, and help make the business a truly modern, forward-thinking employer.

Explaining more about what it means to work at Systemise Fulfilment, Kev Blackburn shared:

“We strongly believe that our team is our greatest asset. Our people are the heart of the business and we are passionate about investing in our team and offering a lifetime of career development and opportunities.

“We take time with each employee to develop a personalised road map to help them achieve their career goals. We believe the sky is the limit and we want everyone who works for us to work towards reaching their full potential, and personal career ambitions.

Liam Roys who recently completed his apprenticeship in Level 2 Supply Chain & Warehousing at Systemise Fulfilment shared:

“I began my apprenticeship at Systemise Fulfilment for a chance to gain experience that so many jobs require you to have, and to gain knowledge of the Supply Chain and Warehousing industry.

I would recommend this route to others, as apprenticeships are a great entry point into the workplace – due to being able to build your knowledge and skill set, earn while you learn, and climb the job ladder quicker.”

Kev Blackburn explains why they are looking for apprentices to join the team:

“Finding the right people for our business is vital to its success. We look for individuals with a positive attitude towards working in a team, who have a great work ethic and a willingness to learn, which we find is far more valuable than anything else – as skills and experience will come over time as we learn and grow together.”

