Talented Sheffield College lecturer wins a catering industry ‘Oscar’

The Sheffield College June 16, 2023
A talented Sheffield College lecturer has won a prestigious national award in the catering and hospitality sector’s equivalent of the Oscars.

The Craft Guild of Chefs Awards celebrate culinary excellence across the UK and beyond and comprise 18 categories.

The awards recognise industry talent from apprentice and trainee chefs to seasoned experts established in their careers working in hospitality, pubs and restaurants.

Len Unwin, Curriculum Team Leader, Catering and Hospitality, won the chef lecturer award category.

Len said: “It is an absolute honour to have won this award and given the calibre of the leading lights in the industry who were also recognised in other categories.”

He added: “We are very proud of our links with top employers and being able to involve them in our curriculum and train our students for high level competitions.

“Industry experience is vitally important to equipping the next generation with the skills that catering and hospitality employers need.”

The winners were announced at an awards dinner on 1st June 2023, held at the Park Plaza, Westminster, London.

Around 700 guests attended including leading hospitality names such as chef Simon Rogan, who was awarded the highest accolade of the night, the special award, which is presented in recognition of going above and beyond during their career.

Previous winners of the special award category include Angela Hartnett MBE, James Martin, Cyrus Todiwala, Heston Blumenthal OBE, Michel Roux OBE and Albert Roux OBE, Marco Pierre White and Raymond Blanc.

The Sheffield College offers a range of bakery, catering and hospitality, and patisserie courses, and regularly wins national industry awards.

The Silver Plate Restaurant, which provides high quality cuisine to the public, was also shortlisted in the inaugural Accredited College Restaurant of the Year Award.

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“Len is highly respected by students, peers and industry experts at a national level. 

“He has a long track record of outstanding service to the college and is committed to developing his knowledge and skills to benefit others. This award is extremely well deserved and I am really proud of Len’s success.”

